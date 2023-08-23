All but one local election will be settled after the Republican primary runoff next Tuesday.
With nothing but Republican candidates to consider, the party primary has effectively decided the winners in the Nov. 7 general election except for three races.
The contests for sheriff, circuit clerk and District Three supervisor party nominees will have to be settled in runoffs Aug. 29 because no one in those races received a clear majority of the total vote in each.
Incumbent sheriff Jimmy Edwards received 47.86 precent of the vote in that race, a couple of points shy of avoiding the runoff. He will face Chad Glasson, who came in second with 24.46 percent of the vote. In third, but not making the runoff, Avery Adair received 23.27 percent of the vote.
The election to choose a circuit clerk had the most candidates, with six, because there was no incumbent. Long-time clerk Phyllis Stanford announced her retirement at the beginning of the qualifying period at the first of this year.
The top two contenders who will be in the runoff are Donna Treadaway, who received 32.21 percent and Christy Adair, who received 23.69 percent. Ronnie Wilhite was in third place with 15.52 percent.
Although next Tuesday will determine the Republican nominee for circuit clerk, that race will not be over until Nov. 7. That’s because, although there is no Democratic candidate to face then, Jim Taylor will go on the general election ballot as an Independent.
Finally, in District Three, incumbent CJ Bright, who fell shy of the 50 percent plus one majority with 46.10 percent of the vote will be challenged by Michael Moody, who received 32.12 percent.
Voting will take place at all 20 precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Only voters in District three will have three races on the ballot; everyone else will just have the sheriff’s and clerk’s races.
Voter turnout was only 42 percent for the primary but historically often drops even lower for a runoff, even though important offices are still to be decided.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford is allowing qualified voters to cast absentee ballots for the runoff and her office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon this Saturday, Aug. 26, which will be the deadline for casting absentee ballots in person.
Anyone who voted in the Democratic party primary Aug. 8 cannot legally vote in the Republican runoff, although there were few who did so. Despite the fact that Mississippi doesn’t have formal party registration, so-called “crossover” voting from one primary to another is still illegal. If you did not vote at all Aug. 8, you can vote next Tuesday as long as you are duly registered. In the November general election voters can choose any combination of party or independent candidates.
Tabulating results next Tuesday is expected to go more quickly than Aug. 8, partly because there likely will be fewer votes, but mostly because bugs in adjusting to the new paper ballot system have been worked out.
