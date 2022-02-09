The American Legion and Legion Auxiliary sponsors the event and members present certificates and awards to winners. From left are Auxiliary member Becky Wack, Legion Post Commander Bobby Irvin, third-place winner Nita Hardin, winner Victoria Rutherford, Auxiliary member Gloria Bennett, Veterans Service Officer Mike Bennett, Auxiliary President Jane Smith and Legion member Billy Kelly. The second-place winner, Chris Chen, left before the photo was made.
Veteran speller Victoria Rutherford was the winner of the 2022 Union County Spelling Bee held this past Monday.
Rutherford, an eighth-grade student at the New Albany Middle School, was the winner of the 2021 bee as well as other previous competitions.
The Middle School swept the top three places with seventh-grader Christopher Chen placing second and classmate Nita Hardin in third.
Eighteen county and city students qualified to compete by winning at their respective schools. With three unable to participate Monday, 15 students spelled their way through a list of words that several spectators said they considered very difficult.
Rutherford’s winning word was “personnel,” while “innovation” and “hummus” defeated Chan and Hardin. Others including “katabatic,” “bantlings,” “Confucianism,” “linsey-woolsey” and “ziggurat” posed little problem. Once the competition got down to two spellers, they continued for 20 rounds before a winner was decided.
The annual spelling bee is sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary of Potter-Henry-Lowery Post 72 and Unit 72. Some of the organizers said they don’t know how many years the bee has been held but suspect it is 75 or more.
Winners received certificates and cash prizes with $125 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Participants also received backpacks and refreshments from members of the Junior Auxiliary. The winner can go on to the national level in the contest, which has been sponsored by the Scripps-Howard newspaper chain.
Joanna Ozbirn returned as pronouncer and judges were Dr. Janie Conway, Tameri Dunnam and Nina Beth Capaning.
School coordinators were Brandy Wallace at East Union, Alison Rhea at Ingomar, Lisa Byers at Myrtle, Brandi Cooper ad West Union, Glen Reeder at New Albany Elementary and Christy Plunkett at New Albany Middle School.
Participants included Jobe Basden, Adley Briggs and Brayden Briggs from East Union; Brody Hutchens, Kasie James Jasper and Gracie Thomas from Ingomar; Lauren Jordan, Ally Murphy and Destin Nichols from Myrtle; Reed Cooper, Graham Hall and Zoey Jarvis from West Union; Fisher Horton, Jose Lopez-Paz and Carson Yang from New Albany Elementary School; and Victoria Rutherord, Christopher Chen and Nita Hardin from New Albany Middle School.