Summer in Mississippi for hundreds of children and students across the state means summer camp. At the 52nd annual Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s (MFBF) Safety Camp, 45 7th - 12th grade students camp with a purpose, thanks to the MFBF’s Safety Department.
With a focus to make learning a fun experience, counselors lead campers through hands on sessions including proper use of farm equipment, ATV safety, the dangers of drinking and driving, even the dangers of certain household items.
Experts from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, local law enforcement, Southern Pine Electric, Mississippi State University Extension Service, and the Mississippi State Fire Academy lead sessions to make sure youth in attendance know what to do if they encounter a poisonous snake, a downed power line, how to put out a kitchen fire, and the importance of wearing their seatbelt.
“The four days these teens spend at safety camp is packed with fun, but with a mission to keep campers and their families safe once they return home, said MFBF President Mike McCormick. “Safety is very important on the farm, and we hope these teens will take the lessons they’ve learned at safety camp into their everyday lives.”
