The New Albany Community Development Office had planned a scaled-down Freedom Celebration this year, although it ended up being nearly as big as in years past.
The day began with the Pedaling for Hope bike ride to raise money for the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo and for New Albany Main Street projects. More than 150 riders participated in the event.
Music began at 5 p.m. with three groups to perform through 9:30 which there would be a fireworks display. The music was originally scheduled for the Tanglefoot Trail Plaza but organizers decided there. might not be room and moved it to the welcome center by the library.
Although the crowd was initially light at first, by the end festival-goers spilled thoughout the upper library lot and down the hill and large groups were gathered in the park and all around downtown in anticipation of the fireworks show.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&