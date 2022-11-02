Union County citizens will go to the polls next Tuesday to vote on a variety of judicial and other offices, but most will really have only a couple of decisions to make when they get there.
On the ballot will be a U. S. House of Representatives position, several judicial posts and three county school board seats.
Most of the candidates are unopposed, however, requiring no choice.
Only the House race, one of the judge’s seats and the school board seats have more than one candidate each to choose from.
Despite that, election officials say absentee voting has been heavier than expected.
Noon Saturday is the deadline to cast an absentee ballot in person and Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford will have her office open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday for that purpose. Absentee ballots can still be mailed in but must be received by the clerk by 5 p.m. Monday, the day before the election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at all 20 Union County precincts.
A few precincts have changed their physical voting locations in recent years, so below is a list of where to go vote:
101 Macedonia – Macedonia Community Center, 1022 CR 26, Myrtle
102 Blythe – Blythe Community Building, 1244 CR 10, Hickory Flat
103 Myrtle – Temple Baptist Family Life Building, 1026 North St., Myrtle
104 Glenfield – American Legion Hut, 113 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany
201 Pinedale – Pinedale Fire Station, 1239 St. Hwy. 255, Etta
202 West Union – Friendship Methodist Church, 1534 St. Hwy. 30 W., Myrtle
203 Sportsplex – New Albany Sportsplex, 1165 Bratton Rd., New Albany
204 Ingomar – Ingomar Baptist Church 1112 CR 90, New Albany
301 King’s Chapel – Ingomar Fire Station, 1521 Lot 1 CR 101, New Albany
302 Courthouse – Courthouse, 114 E. Bankhead St., New Albany
303 Central Maintenance – Central Maintenance Building, 844 St. Hwy. 15 N., New Albany
304 Beacon Hill – Beacon Hill Fire Station, 1025 CR 278, New Albany
401 Blue Springs – Blue Springs Town Hall, 1182 St. Hwy. 9 S., Blue Springs
402 Hillcrest Church – Hillcrest Baptist Church 216 St. Hwy. 15 S., New Albany
403 Center – Center Baptist Church, 1710 CR 121, Blue Springs
404 Ellistown Baptist Church – Ellistown Baptist Church, 1006 CR 185, Blue Springs
501 Watson Grove Baptist Church – Watson Grove M. B. Church, 521 E. Bankhead St., New Albany
502 Keownville – Keownville, 1471 St. Hwy. 30 E., New Albany
503 Pleasant Ridge – Pleasant Ridge Fire Department, 2075 CR 180, New Albany
504 Jericho – Jericho Baptist Church, 2179 CR 171, Baldwyn
Voters need to remember to have an approved photo ID when they go to vote.
One of the actual contested races is for U. S. Representative. Incumbent Republican Trent Kelley is opposed by Democrat Dianne Black.
Of the eight judicial positions on the ballot, only incumbent Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther has an opponent, Shirley Byers.
On the county level, there are three county school board races with more than one candidate each and two of the races could potentially result in runoffs if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total vote.
Incumbent Terry Cook is seeking re-election in County School Board District 1 and being challenged by Chris Greer and Mary Beth Mayer.
In County School District 2, incumbent Mickey Basil is also seeking re-election. His opponents are Greg Conlee and Brandon Smithey.
A special election is being held to fill the County School Board District 5 seat because no one qualified to run for that office when it was on the ballot before. Wayne Mahon, who had held the seat prior to that election, was appointed by the other board members to serve on an interim basis until a permanent trustee could be chosen this year.
Mahon is running for the office and being opposed by Michael Mink.
A fourth county school board member, District 4 Union County School Board Trustee Daphnia McMillen, announced her retirement effective Dec. 5 at the Oct. 3 monthly meeting, too late for this election. Her replacement will be determined in the 2024 general election, but the other board members are expected to appoint an interim trustee until then.
If a runoff is needed for one of the school board seats, that would be three weeks later, Nov. 29.
Everyone in the county will vote on the House and judicial elections but only those living in the smaller county school board districts will vote in one of those three races.
Below is a full listing of the races that will be on any ballot.
Congressional and Judicial Election
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
For US House of Rep 01
1st Congressional District
Vote for ONE
Dianne Black Democrat
Trent Kelly Republican
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Court of Appeals 01
District 1 Position 1
Vote for ONE
Jim M. Greenlee Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Chancery Court 1
Chancery District 1 Place 1
Vote for ONE
Brad Tennison Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Chancery Court 1
Chancery District 1 Place 2
Vote for ONE
Michael Malski Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Chancery Court 1
Chancery District 1 Place 3
Vote for ONE
Jacqueline Mask Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Chancery Court 1
Chancery District 1 Place 4
Vote for ONE
Stephen T. Bailey Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Circuit Court 3
Circuit District 03 Place 1
Vote for ONE
Gray Tollison Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Circuit Court 3
Circuit District 03 Place 2
Vote for ONE
Shirley Byers Nonpartisan
J. Kelly Luther Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Circuit Court 3
Circuit District 03 Place 1
Vote for ONE
Kent E. Smith Nonpartisan
For School Board 1
School Board District 1
Vote for ONE
Terry Cook Independent
Chris Greer Independent
Mary Beth Mayer Independent
For School Board 2
School Board District 2
Vote for ONE
Mickey Basil Independent
Greg Conlee Independent
Brandon Smithey Independent
SPECIAL ELECTION
For School Board 5
School Board
Vote for ONE
Wayne Mahon Independent
Michael Mink Independent
