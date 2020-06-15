Ashlyn Saxon has joined the New Albany Gazette as a summer intern and will working along with the Gazette staff various aspects including local reporting and publishing.
Saxon just received a degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College and is planning to transfer to Delta State University to pursue a degree in English with a concentration in Literature.
She is a graduate of Ingomar Attendance Center in 2018 and is a lifelong resident of Union County. Saxon resides in the Ingomar Community with her parents Cary and Sara Saxon.
"My goal is to work in publishing in some aspect, but I’ve also always been interested in journalism and would love to be able to work in both at some point in my career," Saxon said. "I’m excited to have the opportunity to learn as an intern here as I continue my education and work toward my career!"
"The staff and I are excited to welcome Ashlyn to our team this summer and know that she will be a valuable asset to our community and publication," Gazette General Manager Dennis Clayton said. "We look forward to working with her in all our products which include print, online as well as magazines."