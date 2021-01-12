Dennis shot these photos from his farm and community on Monday following the snow. Since I am the Sports Editor, I did get one of Kitchens Field with a solid blanket of snow, Go Bulldogs! Sorry I didn't get any while it was snowing so hard, I was inside working on the paper! Maybe next time.
Scenes from snow on January 11
Tags
Dennis Clayton
