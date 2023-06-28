The New Albany School Board recognized student athletes in three sports for their outstanding records at the June board meeting, presenting certificates to each.
The New Albany Girls Golf team won their second straight Class II State Golf Championship in 2023. The Lady Bulldogs beat second place Our Lady Academy 326-359 to repeat and defend their title.
The New Albany Bulldog Tennis won their fifth straight Class 4A State Tennis Championship in 2023 with a 7-0 sweep over Stone. Bulldog Tennis has won a total of 14 state tennis titles overall.
Finally, Zac Clay won the Class 4A 132 pound class in 2023, the 123 pound class in 2022 and the 114 class in 2021. The Covid shutdown prevented him from possibly winning a fourth state individual powerlifting title in 2020.
“Pound for pound, I believe he could be the strongest athlete to ever come out of New Albany High School.,” Coach Cody Stubblefield said.
The school district itself was recognized for saving more than $1 million in energy costs. Ten years ago, the district contracted with Schneider Electric to install energy-efficient fixtures and controllers, resulting in the announced savings.
It was noted that the energy saved was equivalent to running 687 cars, 3,807 trees or 4.5 million kilowatts of electricity – enough to charge 400 million cellular phones.
In personnel, the board approved:
- The resignation of Beth Matlock, Dyslexia Therapist, New Albany Elementary.
- The resignation of Mary Beth Hardy, Nurse, New Albany Elementary School.
- The resignation of Leah Knowlton, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Middle School effective May 24.
- The resignation of Heather Hefner, Teacher, New Albany Middle School.
- The resignation of Mitch Howell, Teacher/Head Basketball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- The resignation of Mitch Howell, Assistant Basketball Coach, New Albany High School.
- The resignation Justin Medlin, Teacher/Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Beth Matlock, Instructional Coach, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Anna Hood, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Callaghan Azira, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Amber Clemmer, Nurse from parti-time to full-time, New Albany Elementary.
- Hiring Ryan Summers, Assistant Track, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Josh Curbow, Assistant Football, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Josh Curbow, Teacher/Assistant Football/Assistant Baseball, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Brenda Miser, Cafeteria, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring the Classified Staff at all five city schools.
- Hiring Child Nutrition Staff.
- Hiring Hiring Transportation Staff.
- Central Office Classified Staff.
- Hiring Maintenance Summer Staff.
In general business, the board voted to accept a $10,000 grant from Ashley Furniture Industries for the Career & Technical Education to support SkillsUSA and TSA student organizations.
Other approved donations included a monetary donation from Robertson's Sportswear in the amount of $500 to Frog A Nanny, a monetary donation from SkillsUSA, Inc in the amount of $250 to CTE and a donation from Ben and Crystal Coleman with Anytime Fitness of dumbbell weights valued at $3,000 to NAHS Athletics.
Trustees also voted to approve to advertise the sale of salvaged school buses and
to approve a field trip request for New Albany High School JRTOC to Grambling, La. for a cadet leadership camp June 4-10.
The next city school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom video conference. The change of date is due to the Independence Day holiday weekend.
