The week of October 18-22, 2021 has been proclaimed as National School Bus Safety Week. This event is sponsored annually by the National Association of Pupil Transportation and the theme this year is “Be Safe-Know the Danger Zone”.
The “Danger Zone” is the area on all sides of the bus where children are in the most danger of not being seen by the driver. This includes: ten feet in front of the bus where the driver may be too high to see a child; ten feet on either side of the bus where a child may be in the driver’s blind spot; and the area behind the school bus.
“Our main concern is always safety,” said Lecia Stubblefield, Director of Transportation. “We maintain our buses to a superior condition and our drivers are trained annually in safety.”
The New Albany School District needs the help of everyone in the community to exercise constant courtesy and caution when they are near school buses, loading and unloading areas, and school zones.
Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution during school hours and to remember these basic school bus safety tips.
Never pass a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing. It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus.
Obey speed limits and slow down when driving in school zones.
Watch for students who may be walking to school or to school bus stops.
Pay attention to school bus traffic.
There are also several safety reminders for students who use school bus transportation. Parents are encouraged to discuss these safety rules with their children:
Always stay in the sight of the driver.
Before boarding the bus, students should make sure the bus is completely stopped and the safety lights are flashing before crossing the street.
Always walk in front of the bus and never behind it.
Be alert to traffic before getting on and off the bus. Look both ways before crossing the street.
While riding on the bus, stay seated and quiet so as not to distract the driver.
“Our main priority for our school bus drivers is to get students to and from school safely each day and they need the cooperation of other motorists to maintain the safety of our students,” Stubblefield added.