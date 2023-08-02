Editor’s note: With the academic year beginning for county and city schools next week, our two district superintendents have provided letters to welcome students as well as inform parents and the community about their goals and philosophies. The Gazette is happy to publish them for you.
Welcome back to New Albany schools
As we step into a new academic year, I am honored to address our students, parents, teachers, staff, and all stakeholders who make our school thrive. As the superintendent of New Albany School District, I am deeply committed to ensuring that our schools provide a safe, inclusive, and enriching environment for all our students.
This academic year, we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering academic excellence while also nurturing the emotional and social growth of our students. Our educators will continue to provide innovative and engaging learning experiences that cater to the diverse needs and interests of each student. We believe in empowering our students to become critical thinkers, problem solvers, and compassionate individuals who can contribute positively to society.
Community involvement is crucial to the success of our schools. I invite parents, guardians, and community members to actively participate in school events, meetings, and volunteer opportunities. Together, we can build a strong partnership that supports our students' educational journey.
Let us unite as a community and create an environment where all our students can thrive and reach their full potential. Together, we will make this school year a memorable and transformative experience as we PREPARE ALL FOR SUCCESS.
Thank you for your ongoing support.
Sincerely,
Superintendent Lance Evans, Ed.D.
Welcome back to Union County schools
I hope this letter finds you in high spirits and brimming with anticipation for the exciting academic journey that lies ahead! As we gear up to embark on the 2023-2024 school year, I wanted to take a moment to extend a warm welcome back to each and every one of you.
It is truly an honor to begin the 2023-2024 school year as your new superintendent. Born and raised in Union County, I take pride in our schools. My education career began in Union County where I served as teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and now superintendent. I am very passionate about the Union County School District and will continue to set high standards for our four K-12 attendance centers to excel in all areas.
I hope that the summer break provided you with ample opportunities to relax, refresh, and recharge. Whether you traveled to new destinations, explored hobbies and interests, or simply enjoyed quality time with loved ones, I trust that the past few months have left you invigorated and ready to embrace the adventures that await us.
It fills me with immense joy to announce that the doors of our schools will reopen on August 8th for our bright and eager students in Union County. As we reunite, I want to assure you that our dedicated team of educators and staff members has been hard at work. Countless hours have been invested in crafting engaging lesson plans, refining instructional strategies, and creating welcoming and safe environments for all. Our commitment to providing the highest quality education remains unwavering, and we are eager to continue fostering an atmosphere where students can thrive academically, athletically, socially, and emotionally. Our talented teachers, along with our passionate support staff, are eagerly awaiting the chance to guide our students on their educational journeys. We will continue to prioritize personalized learning experiences, tailoring our approaches to meet the unique needs and talents of each and every student.
In closing, let me reiterate my excitement to welcome you back to the Union County School District. Your presence is what makes our community vibrant, and your commitment to education is the driving force behind our collective success. Please mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready for an #UNCOmmon year ahead as we “Build a More Perfect Union.”
Sincerely,
Superintendent Windy Faulkner
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.