Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, April 10
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, April 11
Cheese Toast
Mini Cinni/Roll
Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, April 12
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Thursday, April 13
Waffle or Pancakes
Yogurt Parfait
Fruit Cup
Friday, April 14
Manager’s Choice
Union County Schools lunch
Chicken Fajita w/Chipz
Turkey Wrap w/Chips
Veggie and Dip
Black Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Orange Chicken
Meatloaf
Steamed Broccoli
Whole Kernel Corn
Sweet Roll
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Creamed Potatoes
Green Beans
Brownies
Hamburger
Grilled Cheese
Tater Tots
Baked Beans
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
Corn Dog
Cheeseburger
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Sliced Carrots
Peach Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Spaghetti
Texas Toast
Ham & Cheese w/Chips
Side Salad w/Dressing
Corn On the Cob
Strawberry Cup
Cookie
BBQ Nachos
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Mixed Berry Cup
Fresh Apple
Banana Pudding
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Fresh Orange
Diced Pears
Ice Cream
Pizza
Parfait
Baby Carrots w/Dip
Frozen Fruit Cup
