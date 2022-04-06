New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, April 11

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Crispy French Fries

Pinto Beans

Mixed Berries

Sliced Strawberries

Cookie

Tuesday, April 12

Corn Dog

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Baked Beans

Creamy Coleslaw

Fresh Oranges

Fresh Bananas

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, April 13

Vegetable Beef Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Sliced Strawberries

Brownies

Thursday, April 14

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Steak Fingers

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, April 15

Holiday

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, April 11

Bacon Cheese Burger

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Sliced Strawberries

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, April 12

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Pinto Beans

Fresh Oranges

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, April 13

Hot Dogs

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tater Tots

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Slice Strawberries

Brownies

Thursday, April 14

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, April 15

Holiday

New Albany High School

 

Monday, April 11

Bacon Cheese Burger

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Sliced Strawberries

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday April 12

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fresh Oranges

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, April 13

Hot Dogs

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tater Tots

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Sliced Strawberries

Brownies

Thursday, April 14

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, April 15

Holiday

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal.)

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, April 11

Breakfast Burrito

Mini Cinni/Roll

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Tuesday, April 12

Bacon Biscuit

Blueberry Bread

Fruit/Gram

Juice/Milk Variety    

Wednesday, April 13

Sausage Biscuit

Cereal/Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

           

Thursday, April 14

Mini Waffle

Donuts

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Friday, April 15

Good Friday

No school

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, April 11

Spaghetti

Steak Fingers

Tossed Salad

English Peas

Garlic Bread

Fruit

Juice/Milk     

Tuesday, April 12

Rib Patty Sandwich

Hot Dog

Baked Beans

Chips

Creamy Coleslaw

Fruit

Juice/Milk

           

Wednesday, April 13

Manager’s Choice   

Thursday, April 14

Chicken Tenders

Baked Ham

Cream Potatoes w/Gravy

Green Beans

Fruit

Juice/Milk     

Friday, April 15

Good Friday

No school

(Menu subject to change due to availability of product)

