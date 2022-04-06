New Albany Elementary School
Monday, April 11
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sliders
Crispy French Fries
Pinto Beans
Mixed Berries
Sliced Strawberries
Cookie
Tuesday, April 12
Corn Dog
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Baked Beans
Creamy Coleslaw
Fresh Oranges
Fresh Bananas
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, April 13
Vegetable Beef Soup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Cheesy Broccoli
Fresh Apples
Sliced Strawberries
Brownies
Thursday, April 14
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Steak Fingers
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, April 15
Holiday
New Albany Middle School
Monday, April 11
Bacon Cheese Burger
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, April 12
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chef Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Pinto Beans
Fresh Oranges
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, April 13
Hot Dogs
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tater Tots
Cheesy Broccoli
Fresh Apples
Slice Strawberries
Brownies
Thursday, April 14
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, April 15
Holiday
New Albany High School
Monday, April 11
Bacon Cheese Burger
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday April 12
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chef Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Green Peas
Fresh Oranges
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, April 13
Hot Dogs
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tater Tots
Cheesy Broccoli
Fresh Apples
Sliced Strawberries
Brownies
Thursday, April 14
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, April 15
Holiday
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal.)
(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, April 11
Breakfast Burrito
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, April 12
Bacon Biscuit
Blueberry Bread
Fruit/Gram
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, April 13
Sausage Biscuit
Cereal/Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, April 14
Mini Waffle
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, April 15
Good Friday
No school
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, April 11
Spaghetti
Steak Fingers
Tossed Salad
English Peas
Garlic Bread
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Tuesday, April 12
Rib Patty Sandwich
Hot Dog
Baked Beans
Chips
Creamy Coleslaw
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Wednesday, April 13
Manager’s Choice
Thursday, April 14
Chicken Tenders
Baked Ham
Cream Potatoes w/Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Friday, April 15
Good Friday
No school
(Menu subject to change due to availability of product)