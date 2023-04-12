A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, April 17
Breakfast Bagel
Apple Frudel
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, April 18
French Toast Stick
Donuts
Wednesday, April 19
Sausage Biscuit
Breakfast Breads
Thursday, April 20
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Applesauce
Friday, April 21
Biscuit and Gravy
Fresh Fruit
Union County Schools lunch
Spaghetti
Steak Fingers
Tossed Salad
English Peas
Garlic Bread
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Rib Patty Sandwich
Hot Dog
Baby Carrots w/Dip
Creamy Coleslaw
Manager’s Choice
Chicken Nuggets
Baked Ham
Cream Potatoes w/Gravy
Green Beans
Cheeseburger
Chicken Philly
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
Meatball Hoagie
Spicy Fries
Italian Carrots
Sliced Peaches
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Hamburger Steak
Cornbread
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Turnip Greens
Yam Patty
Fresh Apple
Strawberry Cup
Sugar Cookie
BBQ Pulled Pork Bun
Coleslaw
Fresh Banana
Rice Krispie Treat
Chicken-N-Waffles
Mashed Potatoes Gravy
Fresh Orange
Pudding
Syrup
Mexican Pizza
Parfait
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Veg
Chilled Peach Slices
Pear Cup
Frozen Fruit Cup
