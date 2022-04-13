New Albany Elementary School
Monday, April 18
Chicken Spaghetti
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Green Peas
Mixed Vegetables
Flavored Raisins
Mixed Berries
Cookie
Tuesday, April 19
Taco Salad with Whole Grain Chips
Chicken Fajita with Chips
Refried Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Tomatoes and Carrots with Dip
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, April 20
Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Cornbread
Southern Turnip Greens
Black-Eyed Peas
Fruit Cocktail
Chocolate Pudding
Thursday, April 21
Chicken Nuggets
Yeast Roll
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Chilled Peach Slices
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, April 22
Cheeseburger
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Sliced Strawberries
Southern Mud
New Albany Middle School
Monday, April 18
Chicken Alfredo
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Green Peas
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh Oranges
Mixed Berries
Cookie
Tuesday, April 19
Beef and Bean Burrito
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Slad
Refried Beans
Mexicali Corn
Tomatoes and Carrots with Dip
Sliced Strawberries
Wednesday, April 20
Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice
Texas Toast
Chef Salad
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Green Beans
Black-Eyed Peas
Fruit Cocktail
Chocolate Pudding
Thursday, April 21
Chicken Nuggets
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Bheesy Broccoli
Mixed Berries
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, April 22
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Italian Sliced Carrots
Mixed Berries
Chilled Peaches
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany High School
Monday, April 18
Chicken Alfredo
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Green Peas
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh Oranges
Mixed Berries
Cookie
Tuesday, April 19
Beef and Bean Burrito
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Refried Beans
Mexicali Corn
Tomatoes and Carrots with Dip
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, April 20
Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice
Texas Toast
Chef Salad
Hama and Cheese Sub with Chips
Green Beans
Black-Eyed Peas
Fruit Cocktail
Chocolate Pudding
Thursday, April 21
Chicken Nuggets
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Mixed Berries
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, April 22
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Italian Sliced Carrots
Mixed Berries
Chilled Peaches
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, April 18
Breakfast Bagel/ Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, April 19
French Toast Sticks
Apple Frudel
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, April 20
Sausage Biscuit
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, April 21
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Applesauce/Gram
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, April 22
Chicken Biscuit
Toaster Pastry/ String Cheese
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, April 18
Pizza
Corndog
Tater Tots
Glazed Carrots
Fruit
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Juice/Milk
Tuesday, April 19
Taco Salad
Chicken Quesadilla
With Chips
Black Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Wednesday, April 20
Turkey and Cheese
Uncrustable w/String Cheese
Whole Grain Chips
Veggies with Dip
Applesauce/Fruit
Juice/Milk
Treat/Cookies
Thursday, April 21
Chicken Nuggets
Chef Salad
Creamed Potatoes
Green Beans
Sweet Roll
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Friday, April 22
Hamburger
Pigs in a Blanket
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)