New Albany Middle and High School lunch
Monday, April 24
Corn Dog
Cheeseburger
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Sliced Carrots
Peach Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, April 25
Chicken Spaghetti
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Green Peas
Tossed Salad
Strawberry Cup
Carnival Cookie
Wednesday, April 26
Breakfast for Lunch
Fresh Banana
Honey Bun
Thursday, April 27
Chicken Nuggets
Sweet Roll
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Orange
Sour Raisins
Friday, April 28
Pizza
Parfait
Glazed Carrots
Whole Kernel Corn
Pear Cup
Frozen Fruit Cup
Union County Schools breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Cheese Toast
Mini Cinni/Roll
Fresh Fruit
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Waffle or Pancakes
Yogurt Parfait
Fruit Cup
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Fruit
Union County Schools lunch
Frito Chili Pie
Juice/Milk
Taco Salad
Corndog
Black Beans
BBQ Sandwich
Turkey and Cheese Sub
Creamy Coleslaw
Broccoli Salad
Applesauce/Fruit
Fruit Crisp
Chicken Tenders
Creamed Potatoes
Hamburger
Pigs in a Blanket
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
