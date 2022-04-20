New Albany Elementary School
Monday, April 25
Cheese Pizza
Tater Tot Casserole
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Fresh Apples
Sugar Cookie
Tuesday, April 26
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Green Beans
Sliced Strawberries
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, April 27
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Turkey and Cheese on a Bun
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tater Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, April 28
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
American Sub
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, April 29
Corn Dog Nuggets
Cheeseburger
Broccoli Florets with Dip
Tex Mex Style Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate Pudding
New Albany Middle School
Monday, April 25
Corn Dog Nuggets
Cheeseburger
Broccoli Florets with Drip
Spicy Potato Wedges
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, April 26
Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Diced Potatoes
Green Beans
Sliced Strawberries
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, April 27
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tater Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, April 28
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, April 29
Cheese Pizza
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Baked Beans
Fresh Apples
Sugar Cookie
New Albany High School
Monday, April 25
Corn Dog Nuggets
Cheeseburger
Broccoli Florets with Dip
Spicy Potato Wedges
Fruit Cocktail
Slice Strawberries
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, April 26
Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Diced Potatoes
Green Beans
Sliced Strawberries
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, April 27
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tate Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, April 28
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Benas
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, April 29
Cheese Pizza
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Baked Beans
Fresh Apples
Sugar Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)
Union County Schools Breakfast
Monday, April 25
Breakfast Burrito
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, April 26
Bacon Biscuit
Blueberry Bread
Fruit/Gram
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, April 27
Sausage Biscuit
Cereal/Cereal Bar
Fruit Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, April 28
Mini Waffle
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/ Milk Variety
Friday, April 29
Ham Biscuit
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, April 25
Chicken Spaghetti
Hot Dog
Tossed Salad
English Peas
Garlic Bread
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Tuesday, April 26
Chicken Patty Sandwich
BBQ Meatball Sub
Quick Baked Potato
Glazed Carrots
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Banana Pudding
Wednesday, April 27
Pizza
John Wayne Casserole
Tossed Salad
Corn on the Cob
Sweet Roll
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Thursday, April 28
Chicken Tenders
Hamburger Steak
Cream Potatoes w/Gravy
Green Beans
Sweet Roll
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Friday, April 29
Manager’s Choice
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)