New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, August 15
Cheeseburger
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots w/Dressing
Sliced Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Vanilla Pudding
Tuesday, August 16
Country Fried Steak
Yeast Roll
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Cheesy Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Bananas
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Wednesday, August 17
Mozzarella Sticks w/Marinara Sauce
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Spicy Fries
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh Orange Smiles
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Thursday, August 18
Chicken Nuggets
Yeast Roll
Sloppy Joe on Bun
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Chilled Peach Slices
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, August 19
Pizza, Variety
Turkey and Cheese Wrap
Tomatoes and Carrots w/Dip
Pinto Beans
Sliced Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday August 15
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, August 16
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, August 17
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, August 18
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, August 19
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, August 15
Pizza
Chicken Salad w/Crackers
Tossed Salad
Glazed Carrots
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, August 16
Beef Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla
Salsa/Chips
Refried Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, August 17
BBQ Sandwich
Pig in a Blanket
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Pudding Cup
Thursday, August 18
Chicken Tender
John Wayne Casserole
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, August 19
Cheeseburger
Sloppy Joe
Potato Wedge
Veggie w/Dip
Chips
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
