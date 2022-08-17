New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Aug. 22
Cheeseburger
Corn Dog Nuggets
Broccoli Florets w/Dip
Tex Mex Style Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Chicken Alfredo
Yeast Roll
Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)
Tossed Salad w/ Dressing
Whole Kernel Corn
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Ham and Cheese on Hoagie
Cheesy Broccoli
Tossed Salad w/Dressing
Pineapple Tidbits
Assorted Fruit Juices
Texas Toast
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Aug. 25
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
American Sub
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Brownies
Friday, Aug. 26
Cheese Pizza
Tater Tot Casserole
Celery Sticks with Dip
Baked Beans
Fresh Apples
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany Middle School lunch
Monday, Aug. 22
Cheeseburger
Corn Dog Nuggets
Broccoli Florets w/Dip
Spicy Potato Wedges
Fruit Cocktail
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Chef Salad
Tater Tots
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Bananas
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Chef Salad
Black-Eyed Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Assorted Fruit Juices
Texas Toast
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Aug. 25
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
American Sub
Chef Salad
Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Brownies
Friday, Aug. 26
Cheese Pizza
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/Muffin
Celery Sticks with Dip
Baked Beans
Fresh Apples
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany High School lunch
Monday, Aug. 22
Cheeseburger
Corn Dog Nuggets
Broccoli Florets w/Dip
Spicy Potato Wedges
Fruit Cocktail
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Chef Salad
Tater Tots
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Bananas
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Chef Salad
Black-Eyed Peas
Pineapple Tidbits
Assorted Fruit Juices
Texas Toast
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Aug. 25
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
American Sub
Chef Salad
Chips
Mashed Potatoes Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Friday, Aug. 26
Cheese Pizza
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/Muffin
Celery Sticks with Dip
Baked Beans
Fresh Apples
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Aug. 22
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Aug. 25
Mini Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/Gram
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Aug. 26
Ham Biscuit
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Aug. 22
Pizza
Rib Patty Sandwich
Tossed Salad
Quick Baked Potato
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Cheesy Chicken/Rice
Hamburger Steak Steak w/Gravy
Steamed Broccoli
Glazed Carrot
Garlic Bread
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Fish Nugget
Corn Dog Nugget
Sweet Potato Fry
Creamy Coleslaw
Hush Puppy
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Aug. 25
Chicken Nugget
Chef Salad
Cream Potatoes
Green Beans
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Friday, Aug. 26
Chicken Sandwich
Ham/Cheese Sub
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
