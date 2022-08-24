New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday. Aug. 29
Hamburger w/Trimmings
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Cream Style Corn
Italian Sliced Carrots
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Chicken Spaghetti
Texas Toast
BBQ Pulled Pork Burger
Creamy Coleslaw
Whole Kernel Com
Fresh Bananas
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Macaroni and Cheese
Ham and Cheese on Hoagie
Cornbread
String Cheese
Southern Turnip Greens Yam Patties
Chilled Diced Pears
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Snack Cookies
Thursday, Sept. 1
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Steak Fingers
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Fat Free Milk
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Sept. 2
Pizza, Variety
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Corn on the Cob
Seasoned Lima Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany Middle School lunch
Monday, Aug. 29
Hamburger w/Trimmings
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Spicy Fries
Italian Sliced Carrots
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Chicken Spaghetti
Texas Toast
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Bananas
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Macaroni and Cheese
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Chef Salad
Cornbread
String Cheese
Southern Turnip Greens
Yam Patties
Chilled Diced Pears
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Snack Cookies
Thursday, Sept. 1
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Steak Fingers
Chef Salad
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Fat Free Milk
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Sept. 2
Pizza, Variety
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/Muffin
Corn on the Cob
Seasoned Lima Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany High School lunch
Monday, Aug. 29
Hamburger w/Trimmings
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Spicy Fries
Italian Sliced Carrots
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Chicken Spaghetti
Texas Toast
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Bananas
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Macaroni and Cheese
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Chef Salad
Cornbread
String Cheese
Southern Turnip Greens
Yam Patties
Chilled Diced Pears
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Snack Cookies
Thursday, Sept. 1
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Steak Fingers
Chef Salad
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Fat Free Milk
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Sept. 2
Pizza, Variety
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/Muffin
Corn on the Cob
Seasoned Lima Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Aug. 29
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Aug. 29
Hamburger
Meatball Hoagie
Tossed Salad
French Fry
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Meatloaf
Country Fried Steak
Whole Kernel Corn
Purple Hull Peas
Cornbread/Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Spaghetti
Pizza
Broccoli
Tossed Salad
Garlic Bread
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.