New Albany Elementary School lunch
Thursday, Aug. 4
Chicken Nuggets
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Friday, Aug. 5
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Pinto Beans
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Chocolate Pudding
Monday, Aug. 8
Hamburger with Trimmings
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Cream-Style Corn
Spicy Fries
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Com Dog
Ham and Cheese on Bun·
Tater Tots
Tossed Salad w/Dressing
Fresh Apples
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Yeast Roll
Philly Chicken Sandwich
Sweet Potatoes
Pinto Beans
Chilled Peach Slices
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Vanilla Pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Steak Fingers
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Fat Free Milk
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Aug. 12
Pizza, Variety
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Corn on the Cob
Seasoned Lima Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany Middle School lunch
Thursday, Aug. 4
Chicken Nuggets
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Friday, Aug. 5
Chicken Nuggets
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Monday, Aug. 8
Hamburger w/Trimmings
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Spicy Fries
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Corn Dog Nuggets
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Chef Salad
Tater Tots
Baked Beans
Fresh Apples
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Yeast Roll
Philly Chicken Sandwich
Chef Salad
Sweet Potatoes
Pinto Beans
Chilled Peach Slices Assorted
Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Vanilla Pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Fat Free Milk
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Aug. 12
Pizza, Variety
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/Muffin
Corn on the Cob
Seasoned Lima Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany High School lunch
Thursday, Aug. 4
Chicken Nuggets
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Friday, Aug. 5
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/Muffin
Pinto Beans
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Chocolate Pudding
Monday, Aug. 8
Hamburger w/Trimmings
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Whole Kernel Com
Spicy Fries
Chilled Pear Halves
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Corn Dog Nuggets
Ham/Cheese Sub w/Chips
Chef Salad
Tater Tots
Baked Beans
Fresh Apples
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Yeast Roll
Philly Chicken Sandwich
Chef Salad
Sweet Potatoes
Pinto Beans
Chilled Peach Slices
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Vanilla Pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey/Cheese Sub/Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Fat Free Milk
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Aug. 12
Pizza, Variety
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait w/Muffin
Corn on the Cob
Seasoned Lima Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juices
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
One Percent Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Union County Schools breakfast
Thursday, Aug. 4
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Aug. 5
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Monday, Aug. 8
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Aug. 11
Mini Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/Gram
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Aug. 12
Ham Biscuit
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Thursday, Aug. 4
Chicken Tenders
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Mashed Potato
Green Beans
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Aug. 5
BBQ Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Monday, Aug. 8
Pizza
Turkey and Cheese Wrap
Whole Kernel Corn
English Peas
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Fish Sandwich
Hot Dog
Creamy Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fry
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Cookie
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Chicken Sandwich
American Sub
Sandwich w/Trimmings
Veggie w/ Dip
Chips
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Aug. 11
Chicken Nuggets
Chef Salad
Cream Potatoes
Green Bean
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Aug. 12
Hamburger w/Trimmings
Corndog
French Fry
Baked Beans
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.