New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Dec. 13

Chili Dog

Hot Dogs

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Creamy Coleslaw

Tropical Fruit

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday Dec. 14

Beef Taco or Soft Tortilla

Chicken Fajitas

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Fresh Bananas

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Dec. 16

Manager’s Choice

Friday, Dec. 17

Manager’s Choice

New Albany Middle School

Monday, Dec. 13

Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Italian Sliced Carrots

Tropical Fruit

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Mexicali Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Rice Krispie Bar

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Dec. 16

Manager’s Choice

Friday Dec. 17

Manager’s Choice

New Albany High School

Monday, Dec. 13

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Texas Toast

Mexicali Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Rice Krispie Bar

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Italian Sliced Carrots

Tropical Fruit

Chocolate Pudding

Wednesday Dec. 15

Manager’s Choice

Thursday, Dec. 16

Manager’s Choice

Friday Dec. 17

Manager’s Choice

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with each meal)

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

Union County Schools breakfast

Monday, Dec. 13

Mini Pancakes/Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Tuesday, Dec. 14

French Toast Sticks

Grilled Cheese

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Dec. 16

Manager’s Choice        

Friday, Dec. 17

Manager’s Choice

Union County Schools lunch

Monday, Dec. 13

Chicken Sandwich

Hot Dogs

French Fries

Corn

Fresh Fruit

Cookies

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Spaghetti

Boneless Chicken Chunks

Sweet Peas

Glazed Carrots

Roll

Fresh Fruit

Milk and Juice  

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Manager’s Choice        

Thursday, Dec. 16

Manager’s Choice        

Friday, Dec. 17

Manager’s Choice

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

