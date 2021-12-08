School menus for Dec. 13-17 Dec 8, 2021 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Albany Elementary School Monday, Dec. 13Chili DogHot DogsHam and Cheese on BunSeasoned Potato WedgesCreamy ColeslawTropical FruitChocolate PuddingTuesday Dec. 14Beef Taco or Soft TortillaChicken FajitasWhole Kernel CornRefried BeansFresh BananasStrawberry GelatinWednesday, Dec. 15Chicken TendersYeast RollChef SaladMashed PotatoesBrown GravySeasoned Green BeansChilled Pear HalvesSugar CookieThursday, Dec. 16Manager’s ChoiceFriday, Dec. 17Manager’s ChoiceNew Albany Middle SchoolMonday, Dec. 13Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)Ham and Cheese Sub with ChipsSeasoned Potato WedgesItalian Sliced CarrotsTropical FruitChocolate PuddingTuesday, Dec. 14Spaghetti and Meat SauceHam and Cheese Sub with ChipsMexicali CornRefried BeansFruit CocktailRice Krispie BarWednesday, Dec. 15Chicken TendersYeast RollChef SaladMashed PotatoesBrown GravySeasoned Green BeansChilled Pear HalvesSugar CookieThursday, Dec. 16Manager’s ChoiceFriday Dec. 17Manager’s ChoiceNew Albany High SchoolMonday, Dec. 13Spaghetti and Meat SauceHam and Cheese Sub with ChipsTexas ToastMexicali CornRefried BeansFruit CocktailRice Krispie BarTuesday, Dec. 14Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)Ham and Cheese Sub with ChipsSeasoned Potato WedgesItalian Sliced CarrotsTropical FruitChocolate PuddingWednesday Dec. 15Manager’s ChoiceThursday, Dec. 16Manager’s ChoiceFriday Dec. 17Manager’s Choice(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with each meal)(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)Union County Schools breakfastMonday, Dec. 13Mini Pancakes/WafflesBreakfast BreadAssorted CerealFruit CocktailFruit Juice and Milk Tuesday, Dec. 14French Toast SticksGrilled CheeseYogurt and Graham CrackerFruit CupFruit Juice and Milk Wednesday, Dec. 15Sausage BiscuitScrambled EggAssorted CerealFresh FruitFruit Juice and Milk Thursday, Dec. 16Manager’s Choice Friday, Dec. 17Manager’s ChoiceUnion County Schools lunchMonday, Dec. 13Chicken SandwichHot DogsFrench FriesCornFresh FruitCookiesFruit Juice and Milk Tuesday, Dec. 14SpaghettiBoneless Chicken ChunksSweet PeasGlazed CarrotsRollFresh FruitMilk and Juice Wednesday, Dec. 15Manager’s Choice Thursday, Dec. 16Manager’s Choice Friday, Dec. 17Manager’s Choice(Menus subject to change due to availability of product) lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 47° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 10:13 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany County schools spelling bee winners announced 34 min ago New Albany Dean Provence Endowment grant winners announced 34 min ago New Albany Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 booster shots, now available at county health departments 34 min ago New Albany Child development students undertake parenting project 34 min ago New Albany Register now for 2021 spring semester at NEMCC 34 min ago New Albany Hemby attends VetAspire pre-veterinary program at MSU 34 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists