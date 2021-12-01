 Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Breakfast Pizza

Grilled Cheese

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Manager’s Choice        

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Dec. 9

Mini Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Dec. 10

Manager’s Choice

Union County Schools lunch

Monday, Dec. 6

Pizza

Meatball Sub

Corn

Glazed Carrots

Fruit of the Day

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Tuesday, Dec. 7

BBQ Sandwich

Corndog

Baked Beans

Creamy Coleslaw

Fruit of the Day

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Manager’s Choice of Soup with Crackers

Sandwich

Chips

Veggie with Dip

Fruit of the Day

Milk and Juice  

Thursday, Dec. 9

Chicken Nuggets

Cheesy Burger Bake

Sweet Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

Friday, Dec. 10

Cheeseburger

Pigs n a Blanket

Potato Wedges

Tossed Salad

Fruit of the Day

Fruit Juice and Milk

 

New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Pizza Variety

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Vanilla Pudding

Tuesday, Dec.7

Pigs in a Blanket

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Whole Kernel Corn

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Bananas

Rice Krispie Bar

Wednesday Dec. 8

Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Baby Carrots

Fruit Cup

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Dec. 90

Chicken Nuggets

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Dec. 10

Hamburger with Trimmings

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Spicy Fries

Pinto Beans

Fresh Orange Smiles

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

New Albany Middle School

Monday, Dec. 6

Bacon Cheeseburger

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Spicy Fries

Pinto Beans

Fresh Oranges

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Pigs in a Blanket

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Carrots, Celery, Cucumbers with Dressing

Pear Salad

Rice Krispie Bar

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Chili Cheese Fritos

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Saltine Crackers

Corn on the Cob

Baby Carrots

Fresh Apples

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Dec. 9

Chicken Nuggets

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Green Beans

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Dec. 10

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Mixed Vegetables

Chilled Peach Slices

Vanilla Pudding

New Albany High School

Monday, Dec. 6

Bacon Cheeseburger

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Spicy Fries

Pinto Beans

Fresh Oranges

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Corn Dog Nuggets

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Carrots, Celery, Cucumbers with Dressing

Pear Salad

Rice Krispie Bar

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Chef Salad

Corn on the Cob

Baby Carrots

Fresh Apples

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Dec. 9

Chicken Nuggets

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Green Beans

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Dec. 10

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Mixed Vegetables

Chilled Peach Slices

Vanilla Pudding

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)

 

(Menus for all schools subject to change due to availability of products)

 

lynn.west@journalinc.com

