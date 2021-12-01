Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Dec. 6
Breakfast Pizza
Grilled Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cocktail
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Manager’s Choice
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Dec. 9
Mini Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Applesauce and Graham Cracker
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Dec. 10
Manager’s Choice
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Dec. 6
Pizza
Meatball Sub
Corn
Glazed Carrots
Fruit of the Day
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 7
BBQ Sandwich
Corndog
Baked Beans
Creamy Coleslaw
Fruit of the Day
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Manager’s Choice of Soup with Crackers
Sandwich
Chips
Veggie with Dip
Fruit of the Day
Milk and Juice
Thursday, Dec. 9
Chicken Nuggets
Cheesy Burger Bake
Sweet Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Dec. 10
Cheeseburger
Pigs n a Blanket
Potato Wedges
Tossed Salad
Fruit of the Day
Fruit Juice and Milk
New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Dec. 6
Pizza Variety
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Vanilla Pudding
Tuesday, Dec.7
Pigs in a Blanket
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Whole Kernel Corn
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Bananas
Rice Krispie Bar
Wednesday Dec. 8
Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips
Ham and Cheese Sliders
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Baby Carrots
Fruit Cup
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Dec. 90
Chicken Nuggets
Turkey and Cheese Wrap
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Chilled Peach Slices
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, Dec. 10
Hamburger with Trimmings
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Spicy Fries
Pinto Beans
Fresh Orange Smiles
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany Middle School
Monday, Dec. 6
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Spicy Fries
Pinto Beans
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Pigs in a Blanket
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Carrots, Celery, Cucumbers with Dressing
Pear Salad
Rice Krispie Bar
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Chili Cheese Fritos
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Saltine Crackers
Corn on the Cob
Baby Carrots
Fresh Apples
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Dec. 9
Chicken Nuggets
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yeast Roll
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Green Beans
Chilled Peach Slices
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, Dec. 10
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Vanilla Pudding
New Albany High School
Monday, Dec. 6
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Spicy Fries
Pinto Beans
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Corn Dog Nuggets
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Carrots, Celery, Cucumbers with Dressing
Pear Salad
Rice Krispie Bar
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips
Ham and Cheese Sliders
Chef Salad
Corn on the Cob
Baby Carrots
Fresh Apples
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Dec. 9
Chicken Nuggets
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yeast Roll
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Green Beans
Chilled Peach Slices
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, Dec. 10
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Vanilla Pudding
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Menus for all schools subject to change due to availability of products)