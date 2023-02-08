New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Feb. 13
Cheeseburger
Meatball Hoagie w/Chips
Spicy Fries
Yam Patty
Sliced Peaches
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Hamburger Steak
Cornbread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Turnip Greens
Cream Corn
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Vegetable Beef Soup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Broccoli w/Cheese
Tossed Salad
Fresh Banana
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Rice Krispie Treat
Thursday, Feb. 16
Chicken Tenders
Sweet Roll
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Orange
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Pudding
Friday, Feb. 17
Mexican Pizza
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Veggies
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
New Albany Middle and High School lunch
Monday, Feb. 13
Cheeseburger
Meatball Hoagie w/Chips
Spicy Fries
Yam Patty
Sliced Peaches
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 14
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Turnip Greens
Baked Beans
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Vegetable Beef Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Broccoli w/Cheese
Tossed Salad
Fresh Banana
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Rice Krispie Treat
Thursday, Feb. 16
Chicken Tenders
Sweet Roll
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Orange
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Pudding
Friday, Feb. 17
Mexican Pizza
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Parfait
Whole Kernel Corn
Veggies w/Dip
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Feb. 13
Breakfast Bagel
Apple Frudel
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Feb. 14
French Toast Stick
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Sausage Biscuit
Breakfast Breads
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Feb. 16
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Feb. 17
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Feb. 13
Pizza
Corndog Nuggets
Corn
Tossed Salad
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Spaghetti
Breaded Pork Chop
English Peas
Tossed Salad
Garlic Bread
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Brownie
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Manager’s Choice
Thursday, Feb. 16
Chicken Tenders
Meatloaf
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Feb. 17
Chicken Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Potato Wedges
Glazed Carrots
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Ice Cream Cup