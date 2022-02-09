New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Crispy French Fries

Pinto Beans

Mixed Berries

Cookie

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Corn Dog

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Baked Beans

Creamy Coleslaw

Chilled Peaches

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Cornbread

Southern Collard Greens

Black-Eyed Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Southern Mud

Thursday, Feb. 17

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Feb. 18

Cheeseburger

Beef-A-Roni

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Italian Sliced Carrots

Fresh Apples

Chocolate Pudding

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Cheeseburger

Beef-A-Roni

Saltine Crackers

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Pinto Beans

Fresh Apples

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Corn Dog

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Chilled Peaches

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Southern Mud

Graham Crackers

Thursday, Feb. 17

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Feb. 18

Pizza Variety

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Italian Sliced Carrots

Mixed Berries

Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Cheeseburger

Beef-A-Roni

Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Pinto Beans

Fresh Apples

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Corn Dog

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Chilled Peaches

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice

Cornbread

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Southern Mud

Thursday Feb. 17

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slice

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Feb. 18

Pizza Variety

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Italian Sliced Carrots

Mixed Berries

Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk are available at all meals)

(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)

Union County Schools Breakfast

Monday, Feb. 14

Breakfast Burrito

Mini Cinni

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Bacon Biscuit

Blueberry Bread

Fruit/Gram

Juice/Milk Variety    

Wednesday, Feb. 16  

Sausage Biscuit

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

           

Thursday, Feb. 17

Mini Waffle

Donuts

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/ Milk Variety   

Friday, Feb. 18

Pancake on Stick

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Union County Schools Lunch

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Spaghetti

Pizza

Corn on the Cob

Tossed Salad

Garlic Toast

Brownies/Strawberries

Juice/Milk Variety    

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Mandarin Chicken

BBQ Meatball Sub

Asian Rice

Steamed Broccoli

Egg Roll

Tropical Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Wednesday, Feb. 16  

Ham Sandwich

Uncrustable

Veggie w/Dip

Chip

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Thursday, Feb. 17

Chicken Tenders

Hamburger Steak/Gravy

Cream Potatoes

Green Beans

Sweet Roll

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Friday, Feb. 18

Philly Steak

Corn Dog Nuggets

Potato Wedges

Baked Beans

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

