New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Feb. 14
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Crispy French Fries
Pinto Beans
Mixed Berries
Cookie
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Corn Dog
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Baked Beans
Creamy Coleslaw
Chilled Peaches
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Cornbread
Southern Collard Greens
Black-Eyed Peas
Fruit Cocktail
Southern Mud
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chicken Nuggets
Yeast Roll
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Chilled Peach Slices
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, Feb. 18
Cheeseburger
Beef-A-Roni
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Italian Sliced Carrots
Fresh Apples
Chocolate Pudding
New Albany Middle School
Monday, Feb. 14
Cheeseburger
Beef-A-Roni
Saltine Crackers
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Pinto Beans
Fresh Apples
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Corn Dog
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Chilled Peaches
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Green Peas
Fruit Cocktail
Southern Mud
Graham Crackers
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chicken Nuggets
Yeast Roll
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Chilled Peach Slices
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, Feb. 18
Pizza Variety
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Italian Sliced Carrots
Mixed Berries
Cookie
New Albany High School
Monday, Feb. 14
Cheeseburger
Beef-A-Roni
Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Pinto Beans
Fresh Apples
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Corn Dog
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Chilled Peaches
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice
Cornbread
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Green Peas
Fruit Cocktail
Southern Mud
Thursday Feb. 17
Chicken Nuggets
Yeast Roll
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Chilled Peach Slice
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, Feb. 18
Pizza Variety
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Italian Sliced Carrots
Mixed Berries
Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk are available at all meals)
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)
Union County Schools Breakfast
Monday, Feb. 14
Breakfast Burrito
Mini Cinni
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Bacon Biscuit
Blueberry Bread
Fruit/Gram
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Sausage Biscuit
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Feb. 17
Mini Waffle
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/ Milk Variety
Friday, Feb. 18
Pancake on Stick
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools Lunch
Monday, Feb. 14
Spaghetti
Pizza
Corn on the Cob
Tossed Salad
Garlic Toast
Brownies/Strawberries
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Mandarin Chicken
BBQ Meatball Sub
Asian Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Egg Roll
Tropical Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Ham Sandwich
Uncrustable
Veggie w/Dip
Chip
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chicken Tenders
Hamburger Steak/Gravy
Cream Potatoes
Green Beans
Sweet Roll
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Feb. 18
Philly Steak
Corn Dog Nuggets
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)