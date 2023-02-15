A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Feb. 20
No School
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Cheese Toast
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Fruit of Day
Thursday, Feb. 23
Waffle or Pancakes
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/Gram
Fruit Cup
Friday, Feb. 24
Biscuit and Gravy
Donuts
Union County Schools lunch
Presidents’ Day No School
Vegetable Soup w/Breadstick
Corndog
Corn on the Cob
Veggie/Dip
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Cheesy Chicken/Rice
Hamburger Steak/Gravy
Steamed Broccoli
Carrot Soufflé
Rolls
Chicken Nugget
Beef-a-Roni
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Hamburger
Chicken Philly
French Fries
Baked Beans
Cookie
New Albany Elementary School lunch
President’s Day Off
Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Spicy Fries
Yam Patty
Sliced Peaches
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Cookie
Spaghetti
Sweet Roll
Tossed Salad
Baby Carrots w/Dip
Brownie
Chicken Nuggets
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Fresh Apple
Gelatin
Pepperoni Pizza
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Glazed Carrots
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberry Cup
Gelatin w/topping
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
BBQ Nachos
Sugar Cookie
Texas Toast
Baby Carrots w/dip
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Ham and Cheese Bun
Parfait
Gelatin w/Topping
