Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, Feb. 21

Presidents Day, no school

Tuesday, Feb. 22

French Toast Sticks

Apple Frudel

Asst. Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast Bread

Asst. Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Thursday, Feb. 24

Breakfast Pizza

Mini Cinni

Applesauce/Gram

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Friday, Feb. 25

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry/String Cheese

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, Feb. 21         

Presidents Day no school         

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Chicken Quesadilla

Taco Salad

Black Beans

Tossed Salad

Mixed Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Wednesday, Feb. 23   

Vegetable Soup w/Uncrustable

Hot Dog

Slaw

Carrots w/Dip

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chicken & Waffle

CF Steak Sandwich

Cream Potatoes

Green Bean

Choc. Chip Cookies

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Friday, Feb. 25

Hamburger

Grilled Cheese

Tater Tots

Baked Beans

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

(Menus subject to change)

New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Feb. 21

Holiday

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Wrap

Krinkle Cut

Sweet Potatoes

Steamed Broccoli

Mixed Berries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Chili with Grilled Cheese

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Tater Tots

Fresh Apples

Fresh Oranges

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

American Sub

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Feb. 25

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Hamburger with Trimmings

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Vanilla Pudding

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, Feb. 21

Holiday

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Black-Eyed Peas

Steamed Broccoli

Mixed Berries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Chili with Grilled Cheese

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Tater Tots

Fresh Apples

Fresh Oranges

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Feb. 25

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Italian Sliced Carrots

Mixed Berries

Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Monday, Feb. 21

Holiday

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Black-Eyed Peas

Steamed Broccoli

Mixed Berries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Chili with Grilled Cheese

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Tater Tots

Fresh Apples

Fresh Oranges

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Diced Pears

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Feb. 25

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Italian Sliced Carrots

Mixed Berries

Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)

(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)

