Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Feb. 21
Presidents Day, no school
Tuesday, Feb. 22
French Toast Sticks
Apple Frudel
Asst. Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Sausage Biscuit
Breakfast Bread
Asst. Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Feb. 24
Breakfast Pizza
Mini Cinni
Applesauce/Gram
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Feb. 25
Chicken Biscuit
Toaster Pastry/String Cheese
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Feb. 21
Presidents Day no school
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chicken Quesadilla
Taco Salad
Black Beans
Tossed Salad
Mixed Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Vegetable Soup w/Uncrustable
Hot Dog
Slaw
Carrots w/Dip
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Feb. 24
Chicken & Waffle
CF Steak Sandwich
Cream Potatoes
Green Bean
Choc. Chip Cookies
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Feb. 25
Hamburger
Grilled Cheese
Tater Tots
Baked Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
(Menus subject to change)
New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Feb. 21
Holiday
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Krinkle Cut
Sweet Potatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Mixed Berries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Tater Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Feb. 24
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
American Sub
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Feb. 25
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Hamburger with Trimmings
Spicy Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Vanilla Pudding
New Albany Middle School
Monday, Feb. 21
Holiday
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Black-Eyed Peas
Steamed Broccoli
Mixed Berries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Tater Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Feb. 24
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Feb. 25
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Italian Sliced Carrots
Mixed Berries
Cookie
New Albany High School
Monday, Feb. 21
Holiday
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Black-Eyed Peas
Steamed Broccoli
Mixed Berries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Tater Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Feb. 24
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Diced Pears
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Feb. 25
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Italian Sliced Carrots
Mixed Berries
Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)