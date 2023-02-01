New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Feb. 6
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Soft Shell Taco
Turkey & Cheese w/Chips
Pinto Beans
Cream Style Corn
Fresh Orange
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Chili and Cheese Sticks
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Southwest Potato Wedges
Glazed Carrots
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Brownie
Thursday, Feb. 9
Chicken Nuggets
Sweet Roll
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin w/topping
Friday, Feb. 10
Pizza
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Glazed Carrots
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin w/Topping
New Albany Middle and High School lunch
Monday, Feb. 6
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Green Peas
Mixed Berry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Soft Shell Taco
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Refried Beans
Mexican Corn
Fresh Orange
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Chili and Cheese Sticks
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Potato Tots
Glazed Carrots
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Brownie
Thursday, Feb. 9
Chicken Nuggets
Sweet Roll
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin
Friday, Feb. 10
Pizza
Parfait
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Glazed Carrots
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin w/topping
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Feb. 6
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Cheese Toast
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Feb. 9
Waffle or Pancakes
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/Graham Crackers
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Feb. 10
Biscuit and Gravy
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Feb. 6
Pizza
Cheeseburger Pie
Carrots w/Dip
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Chili Frito Pie
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Whole Kernel Corn
Tossed Salad
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Feb. 8
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Feb. 9
Chicken Nuggets
Steak Fingers
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Feb. 10
Hamburger
Hot Dog
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Juice/Milk
Rice Krispy Treat
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.