New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Feb. 7
Chicken Spaghetti
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Texas Toast
Green Peas
Mixed Vegetables
Mixed Berries
Flavored Raisins
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Beef Taco/Soft Tortilla
Chicken Fajitas/Tortilla
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Fruit Cup
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 9
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Turkey and Cheese Sliders
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Cheesy Broccoli
Fresh Apples
Brownies
Thursday, Feb. 10
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Feb. 11
BBQ Nachos
Hamburger with Trimmings
Spicy Fries
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Vanilla Pudding
New Albany Middle School
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Tangerines
Graham Crackers
Boneless Buffalo Hot Wings
Chicken Chunks/Honey BBQ
Baked Beans
Celery Sticks with Drip
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Pinto Beans
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Italian Sliced Carrots
Cookie
New Albany High School
Chicken Chunks with Honey BBQ
Diced Potatoes
Wednesday, Feb. 90
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
