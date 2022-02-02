New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Feb. 7

Chicken Spaghetti

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Texas Toast

Green Peas

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Berries

Flavored Raisins

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Beef Taco/Soft Tortilla

Chicken Fajitas/Tortilla

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 9

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese Sliders

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Brownies

Thursday, Feb. 10

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Feb. 11

BBQ Nachos

Hamburger with Trimmings

Spicy Fries

Glazed Carrots

Applesauce

Vanilla Pudding

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, Feb. 7

BBQ Nachos

Hamburger with Trimmings

Spicy Fries

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Tangerines

Vanilla Pudding

Graham Crackers

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Boneless Buffalo Hot Wings

Chicken Chunks/Honey BBQ

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Baked Beans

Celery Sticks with Drip

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 9

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Pinto Beans

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Brownies

Graham Crackers

Thursday, Feb. 10

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Feb. 11

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Italian Sliced Carrots

Mixed Berries

Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Monday, Feb. 7

BBQ Nachos

Hamburger with Trimmings

Spicy Fries

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Tangerines

Vanilla Pudding

Graham Crackers

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Boneless Buffalo Hot Wings

Chicken Chunks with Honey BBQ

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Green Peas

Diced Potatoes

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 90

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Pinto Beans

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Brownies

Thursday, Feb. 10

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Feb. 11

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Italian Sliced Carrots

Mixed Berries

Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with all meals)

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

