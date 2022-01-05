New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Jan. 10
Chicken Spaghetti
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Texas Toast
Green peas
Mixed Vegetables
Flavored Raisins
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Fruit Cup
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Turkey and Cheese Sliders
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Chips
Thursday, Jan. 13
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Jan. 14
Cheese Pizza
Beef and Bean Burrito
Spicy Fries
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
New Albany Middle School
Monday, Jan. 10
Chicken Spaghetti
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Texas Toast
Green Peas
Mixed Vegetables
Flavored Raisins
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Chicken Fajita with Chips
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
Saltine Crackers
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mexicali Corn
Refried Beans
Fruit Cup
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Thursday, Jan. 13
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Chef Salad
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Jan. 14
Cheese Pizza
Beef and Bean Burrito
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
New Albany High School
Monday, Jan. 10
Chicken Spaghetti
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Texas Toast
Green Peas
Mixed Vegetables
Flavored Raisins
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Chicken Fajita with Chips
Beer Taco with Soft Tortilla
Saltine Crackers
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Salsa
Mexicali Corn
Refried Beans
Fruit Cup
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Jan. 13
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Chef Salad
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Jan. 14
Cheese Pizza
Beef and Bean Burrito
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with all meals)
(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Jan. 10
Mini Pancakes/Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cocktail
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Jan.11
French Toast Sticks
Cheese Toast
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Sausage Biscuit
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Jan. 13
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Applesauce and Graham Cracker
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Jan. 14
Chicken Biscuit
Toaster Pastry
Assorted Cereals
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Jan. 10
Pizza
McRib Sandwich
Carrots
Corn on the Cob
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Chicken Sandwich
Soft Taco
Kidney Beans/Salsa
Tossed Salad
Pudding
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Chicken Noodle Soup w/ Cheesy Bread Stick
Hot Dog
Chips
Tossed Salad
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Jan. 13
Chicken Nugget
John Wayne Casserole
Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Jan. 14
Hamburger
Corndog
Baked Beans
Potato Wedge
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
(Menus subject to change