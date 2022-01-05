New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Jan. 10

Chicken Spaghetti

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Texas Toast

Green peas

Mixed Vegetables

Flavored Raisins

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cup

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Turkey and Cheese Sliders

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Chips

Thursday, Jan. 13

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Jan. 14

Cheese Pizza

Beef and Bean Burrito

Spicy Fries

Glazed Carrots

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, Jan. 10

Chicken Spaghetti

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Texas Toast

Green Peas

Mixed Vegetables

Flavored Raisins

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Chicken Fajita with Chips

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

Saltine Crackers

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mexicali Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cup

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Frozen Fruit Juice Cup

Thursday, Jan. 13

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Jan. 14

Cheese Pizza

Beef and Bean Burrito

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Glazed Carrots

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Monday, Jan. 10

Chicken Spaghetti

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Texas Toast

Green Peas

Mixed Vegetables

Flavored Raisins

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Chicken Fajita with Chips

Beer Taco with Soft Tortilla

Saltine Crackers

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Salsa

Mexicali Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cup

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Jan. 13

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Jan. 14

Cheese Pizza

Beef and Bean Burrito

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Glazed Carrots

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with all meals)

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, Jan. 10

Mini Pancakes/Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Tuesday, Jan.11

French Toast Sticks

Cheese Toast

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Sausage Biscuit

Donuts

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

                         

Thursday, Jan. 13

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Bread

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Jan. 14

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereals

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Union County Schools lunch

Monday, Jan. 10

Pizza

McRib Sandwich

Carrots

Corn on the Cob

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

           

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Chicken Sandwich

Soft Taco

Kidney Beans/Salsa

Tossed Salad

Pudding

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Chicken Noodle Soup w/ Cheesy Bread Stick

Hot Dog

Chips

Tossed Salad

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Thursday, Jan. 13

Chicken Nugget

John Wayne Casserole

Potatoes

Green Beans

Rolls

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Friday, Jan. 14

Hamburger

Corndog

Baked Beans

Potato Wedge

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

(Menus subject to change

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus