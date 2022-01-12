 New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Holiday – no classes

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Corn Dog

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Spicy Fries

Italian Sliced Carrots

Chilled Peaches

Chocolate pudding

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Vegetable Beef Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Sugar Cookies

Thursday, Jan. 20

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Jan. 21

Hamburger with Trimmings

Beef-A-Roni

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Italian Sliced Carrots

Fresh Apples

Ice Cream Cup Variety

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Holiday – no classes

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Mandarin Chicken with Rice

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Lima Beans

Italian Sliced Carrots

Chilled Peaches

Chocolate Pudding

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Vegetable Beef Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Jan. 20

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Jan. 21

Cheese Pizza

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Corn Dog

Savory Green Beans

Corn on the Cob

Fresh Applies

Ice Cream Cup Variety

New Albany High School

 

Monday, Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Holiday – no classes

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Mandarin Chicken with Rice

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Lima Beans

Italian Sliced Carrots

Chilled Peaches

Chocolate Pudding

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Vegetable Beef Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Sugar Cookies

Thursday, Jan. 20

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Jan. 21

Cheese Pizza

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Corn Dog

Savory Green Beans

Corn on the Cob

Fresh Apples

Ice Cream Cup Variety

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with all meals)

(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)

 

Union County Schools breakfast

Monday, Jan. 17

No School        

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Breakfast Burrito

Mini Cinni

Cereal

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Jam. 20

Mini Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

Friday, Jan. 21

Pancake on Stick

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

Union County Schools lunch

Monday, Jan. 17

No School        

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Cheesyburger Bake

Pizza

Lima Beans

Glazed Carrots

Roll

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Wednesday, Jan. 19   

60 percent Day

Sack lunch

Sandwich/Uncrustable

Chips

Carrotinis

Fresh Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Thursday, Jan. 20

Chicken Tender

Pork Roast

Potatoes

Green Beans

Rolls

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Friday Jan. 21

Manager’s choice

(Fruit, Juice and Milk variety available with each meal)

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

