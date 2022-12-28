A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Jan. 2
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Teachers Only
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Jan. 5
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Applesauce
Friday, Jan. 6
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Fruit of the Day
Union County Schools lunch
Pizza
Corndogs
Glazed Carrots
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Fruit
Chicken Tenders
Steak Fingers
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Hamburger
BBQ Sandwich
French Fries
Baked Beans
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Holiday
Corn Dog Nuggets
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Potato Wedges
Peach Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Bun
Strawberry Cup
Gelatin w/Topping
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
Asst. Pudding
Parfait
A receipt was sent to your email.