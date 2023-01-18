Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Jan. 23
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Cheese Toast
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Jan. 26
Waffle or Pancakes
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/Gram
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Jan. 27
Biscuit and Gravy
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Jan. 23
Pizza
Philly Steak
Corn
Tossed Salad
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Taco Soup
Corn Dog Nuggets
Chips
Glazed Carrots
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Cookie
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Spaghetti
Rotisserie Chicken
Broccoli w/Cheese
Scallop Potatoes
Garlic Bread
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Jan. 26
Chicken Nugget
Country Fried Steak
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Jan. 27
Hamburger
Hot Dog
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Jan. 23
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Mixed Berry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Asst. Pudding
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Mac N Cheese w/Ham
Cornbread
Ham and Cheese Bun
Black Eyed Peas
Turnip Greens
Fresh Orange
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Spaghetti
Sweet Roll
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tossed Salad
Baby Carrots w/Dip
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk Brownie
Thursday, Jan. 26
Chicken Nuggets/Roll
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Mashed Potatoes/ Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin
Friday, Jan. 27
Mexican Pizza
Chef Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Veg
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
Monday, Jan. 23
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Mixed Berry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Mac N Cheese w/Ham
Cornbread
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Black Eyed Peas
Turnip Greens
Fresh Orange
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Spaghetti
Sweet Roll
Grilled Chicken Salad
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Tossed Salad
Baby Carrots w/Dip
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk Brownie
Thursday, Jan. 26
Chicken Nuggets/ Roll
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin
Friday, Jan. 27
Mexican Pizza
Chef Salad
Parfait
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Veg
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
