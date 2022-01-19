Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Jan. 24
Mini Pancakes/Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cocktail
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 25
French Toast Sticks
Oatmeal
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Sausage Biscuit
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Jan. 27
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Applesauce and Graham Cracker
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Jan. 28
Chicken Biscuit
Toaster Pastry
Assorted Cereals
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Jan. 24
Mandarin Chicken
Burrito
Asian Rice
Broccoli
Tossed Salad/Crackers
Fruit
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Stromboli
Corndog
Cream Corn
English Pea
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Vegetable Soup/Grill Cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Carrots
Tossed Salad
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Jan. 27
Chicken Nugget
CF Steak
Potatoes w/ Gravy
Green Beans
Roll
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Jan. 28
Hamburger
McRib Sandwich
Sweet Potato Fry
Baked Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
(Menus subject to change depending on availability of product)
New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Jan. 24
Cheese Pizza
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Green Beans
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tater Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Jan. 27
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
American Sub
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, Jan. 28
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Spicy Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Chocolate Chip Cookie
New Albany Middle School
Monday, Jan. 24
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Spicy Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Green Beans
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tater Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Jan. 27
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
American Sub
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, Jan. 28
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
BBQ Pulled Pork Burger
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
New Albany High School
Monday, Jan. 24
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Spicy Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Green Beans
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tater Tots
Fresh Apples
Fresh Oranges
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Jan. 27
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
American Sub
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, Jan. 28
Cheese Pizza
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
BBQ Pulled Pork Burger
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Cholate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)