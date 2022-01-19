Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, Jan. 24

Mini Pancakes/Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk  

Tuesday, Jan. 25

French Toast Sticks

Oatmeal

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk  

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Sausage Biscuit

Donuts

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk  

Thursday, Jan. 27

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Bread

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Jan. 28

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereals

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, Jan. 24

Mandarin Chicken

Burrito

Asian Rice

Broccoli

Tossed Salad/Crackers

Fruit

           

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Stromboli

Corndog

Cream Corn

English Pea

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety     

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Vegetable Soup/Grill Cheese

Chicken Sandwich

Carrots

Tossed Salad

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety     

Thursday, Jan. 27

Chicken Nugget

CF Steak

Potatoes w/ Gravy

Green Beans

Roll

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety     

Friday, Jan. 28

Hamburger

McRib Sandwich

Sweet Potato Fry

Baked Beans

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

 

(Menus subject to change depending on availability of product)

New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Jan. 24

Cheese Pizza

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Creamy Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Wrap

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Green Beans

Mixed Berries

Vanilla Pudding

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chili with Grilled Cheese

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Italian Sliced Carrots

Tater Tots

Fresh Apples

Fresh Oranges

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Jan. 27

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

American Sub

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Brownies

Friday, Jan. 28

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Cheeseburger

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Chocolate Chip Cookie

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, Jan. 24

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Cheeseburger

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Green Beans

Mixed Berries

Vanilla Pudding

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chili with Grilled Cheese

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Italian Sliced Carrots

Tater Tots

Fresh Apples

Fresh Oranges

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Jan. 27

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

American Sub

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Brownies

Friday, Jan. 28

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

Creamy Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Monday, Jan. 24

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Cheeseburger

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Green Beans

Mixed Berries

Vanilla Pudding

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chili with Grilled Cheese

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Italian Sliced Carrots

Tater Tots

Fresh Apples

Fresh Oranges

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Jan. 27

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

American Sub

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Brownies

Friday, Jan. 28

Cheese Pizza

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

Creamy Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Cholate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)

(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)

