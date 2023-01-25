A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Jan. 30
French Toast Stick
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Chicken Biscuit
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Union County Schools lunch
Pizza
Chicken Patty Sandwich
English Peas
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla
Salsa/Chip
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Potato Soup
Ham and Cheese
Hot Dogs
Veggies w/Dip
Fruit Crisp
Thursday, Feb. 2
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Spaghetti
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Friday, Feb. 3
BBQ Sandwich
Corn Dogs
French Fries
Coleslaw
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Cheeseburger
Meatball Hoagie
Spicy Fries
Yam Patty
Sliced Peaches
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Texas Toast
Chicken Sandwich
Green Peas
Tossed Salad
Strawberry Cup
Sugar Cookie
Cheese Sticks
Steak Fingers /Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese
Fresh Banana
Rice Krispie Treat
Chicken Tenders/Roll
Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Fresh Orange
Cinnamon Bun
Pepperoni Pizza
Ham and Cheese Bun
Glazed Carrots
Gelatin w/topping
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
Meatball Hoagie w/Chips
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Turkey and Cheese Hoagie
Parfait
Gelatin w/Topping

