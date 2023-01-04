New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Jan. 9
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Green Peas
Mixed Berry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Soft Shell Taco
Chicken Sandwich
Pinto Beans
Cream Style Corn
Fresh Orange
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Chili and Cheese Toast
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Southwest Potato Wedges
Glazed Carrots
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Brownie
Thursday, Jan. 12
Chicken Nuggets/Roll
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin
Friday, Jan. 13
Mexican Pizza
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
Monday, Jan. 9
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Green Peas
Mixed Berry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Soft Shell Taco
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Pinto Beans
Cream Style Corn
Fresh Orange
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Chili and Cheese Sticks
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Chef Salad
Southwest Potato Wedges
Glazed Carrots
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Brownie
Thursday, Jan. 12
Chicken Nuggets/Roll
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin
Friday, Jan. 13
Mexican Pizza
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Parfait
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Jan. 9
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Cheese Toast
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Jan. 12
Waffle or Pancakes
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/Graham Crackers
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Jan. 13
Biscuit and Gravy
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Jan. 9
Chicken Fajita
Burrito
Fiesta Rice
Tex Mex Beans
Tossed Salad
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Vegetable Beef Soup/Uncrustable
Hot Dog
Glazed Carrots
Veggie w/Dip
Fruit
Juice/Milk variety
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Meatloaf
Br. Pork Chop
Lima Beans
Cabbage
Cornbread
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Jan. 12
Chicken Nugget
Hamburger Steak/Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Jan. 13
Pizza
Chicken Philly
Potato Wedges
Tossed Salad
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Rice Krispy Treat
