 New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, March 21

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Crispy French Fries

Pinto Beans

Mixed Berries

Cookie

Tuesday, March 22

Corn Dog

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Baked Beans

Creamy Coleslaw

Chilled Peaches

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, March 23

Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Cornbread

Southern Collard Greens

Black-Eyed Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Chocolate Pudding

Thursday, March 24

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, March 25

Cheeseburger

Beef-A-Roni

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Southern Mud

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, March 21

Corn Dog Nuggets

Cheeseburger

Spicy Fries

Green Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, March 22

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Sweet Potatoes

Chilled Peaches

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, March 23

Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice

Texas Toast

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Black-Eyed Peas

Pinto Beans

Fresh Bananas

Southern Mud

Thursday, March 24

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Sliced Strawberries

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, March 25

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Monday, March 21

Corn Dog Nuggets

Cheeseburger

Spicy Fries

Green Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, March 22

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Baked beans

Sweet Potatoes

Chilled Peaches

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, March 23

Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice

Texas Toast

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Black-Eyed Peas

Pinto Beans

Fresh Bananas

Southern Mud

Thursday, March 24

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Sliced Strawberries

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, March 25

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Mike and One-Percent Milk available with all meals)

(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)

Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, March 21   

Breakfast Bagel/ Pizza

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Tuesday, March 22

French Toast Sticks

Apple Frudel

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Wednesday, March 23

Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Thursday, March 24

Pancake on a Stick

Mini Cinni/Roll

Applesauce/Gram

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Friday, March 25

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry/ String Cheese

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, March 21   

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Creamy Coleslaw

Whole Kernel Corn

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Mississippi Mud         

Tuesday, March 22

Soft Taco

Chicken Quesadilla

Fiesta Rice

Black Beans

Tossed Salad

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Wednesday, March 23         

Vegetable Soup w/Grilled Cheese

Hot Dog

Potato Wedges

Veggies w/Dip

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

           

Thursday, March 24

Chicken Nuggets

Turkey with Gravy

Cream Potatoes

Green Beans

Sweet Roll

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

           

Friday, March 25

Hamburger

Pigs in a Blanket

Baked Beans

French Fries

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

(Menus subject to change)

