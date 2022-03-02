New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, March 7
Chicken Spaghetti
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Texas Toast
Green Peas
Mixed Vegetables
Mixed Berries
Flavored Raisins
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Tuesday, March 8
Beef Taco and Soft Tortilla
Chicken Fajitas and Tortillas
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Fruit Cup
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, March 9
Chicken Alfredo
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Cheesy Broccoli
Fresh Apples
Brownies
Thursday, March 10
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Steak Fingers
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, March 11
Hamburger with Trimmings
Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips
Spicy Fries
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Applesauce
Vanilla Pudding
New Albany Middle School lunch
Monday, March 7
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Spicy Fries
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Slice Strawberries
Vanilla Pudding
Tuesday, March 8
Beef Taco and Soft Tortilla
Chef Salad
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Chilled Peaches
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, March 9
Chicken Fajita with Chips
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Pinto Beans
Cheesy Broccoli
Fresh Apples
Brownies
Thursday, March 10
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, March 11
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Mixed Berries
Cookie
New Albany High School lunch
Monday, March 7
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Spicy Fries
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Sliced Strawberries
Vanilla Pudding
Tuesday, March 8
Beef Taco and Soft Tortillas
Chef Salad
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Chilled Peaches
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Saltine Crackers
Wednesday, March 9
Chicken Fajita with Chips
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Pinto Beans
Cheesy Broccoli
Fresh Apples
Brownies
Thursday, March 10
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Oranges
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, March 11
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Mixed Berries
Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with every meal)
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, March 7
Breakfast Bagel/Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, March 8
French Toast Sticks
Apple Frudel
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, March 9
Sausage Biscuit
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, March 10
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Applesauce/Gram
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, March 11
Chicken Biscuit
Toaster Pastry/ String Cheese
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, March 7
Spaghetti
Steak Fingers
Tossed Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Garlic Bread
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, March 8
Mandarin Chicken
Breaded Pork Chop
Fried Rice
Broccoli
Egg Roll/Roll
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, March 9
Turkey Sandwich
Uncrustable
Veggie w/ Dip
Whole Grain Chips
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Rice Krispy Treat
Thursday, March 10
Chicken Tenders
Country Fried Steak/Country Gravy
Cream Potatoes
Green Beans
Sweet Roll
Fruit/Fruit Freeze
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, March 11
Manager’s Choice
(Menus subject to change)