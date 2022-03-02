New Albany Elementary School lunch

 

Monday, March 7

Chicken Spaghetti

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Texas Toast

Green Peas

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Berries

Flavored Raisins

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Tuesday, March 8

Beef Taco and Soft Tortilla

Chicken Fajitas and Tortillas

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, March 9

Chicken Alfredo

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Brownies

Thursday, March 10

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Steak Fingers

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, March 11

Hamburger with Trimmings

Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips

Spicy Fries

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Applesauce

Vanilla Pudding

New Albany Middle School lunch

 

Monday, March 7

Bacon Cheeseburger

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Spicy Fries

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Slice Strawberries

Vanilla Pudding

Tuesday, March 8

Beef Taco and Soft Tortilla

Chef Salad

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Chilled Peaches

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, March 9

Chicken Fajita with Chips

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Pinto Beans

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Brownies

Thursday, March 10

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, March 11

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Cookie

New Albany High School lunch

 

Monday, March 7

Bacon Cheeseburger

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Spicy Fries

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Sliced Strawberries

Vanilla Pudding

Tuesday, March 8

Beef Taco and Soft Tortillas

Chef Salad

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Chilled Peaches

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Saltine Crackers

Wednesday, March 9

Chicken Fajita with Chips

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Pinto Beans

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Brownies

Thursday, March 10

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, March 11

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with every meal)

(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)

 

Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, March 7

Breakfast Bagel/Pizza

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Tuesday, March 8

French Toast Sticks

Apple Frudel

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Wednesday, March 9

Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Thursday, March 10

Pancake on a Stick

Mini Cinni/Roll

Applesauce/Gram

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Friday, March 11

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry/ String Cheese

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, March 7

Spaghetti

Steak Fingers

Tossed Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Garlic Bread

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Tuesday, March 8

Mandarin Chicken

Breaded Pork Chop     

Fried Rice

Broccoli

Egg Roll/Roll

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

           

Wednesday, March 9

Turkey Sandwich

Uncrustable

Veggie w/ Dip

Whole Grain Chips

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Rice Krispy Treat    

Thursday, March 10

Chicken Tenders

Country Fried Steak/Country Gravy

Cream Potatoes

Green Beans

Sweet Roll

Fruit/Fruit Freeze

Juice/Milk Variety    

Friday, March 11

Manager’s Choice

(Menus subject to change)

