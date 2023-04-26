New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, May 1
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Slaw
Pineapple Tidbits
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, May 2
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Hamburger Steak
Cornbread
Lima Beans
Yams
Strawberries
Fruit Juice
Strawberry Jell-O
Wednesday, May 3
Taco Soup/Corn Chips
Corn Dog Nuggets
Spicy Fries
Glazed Carrots
Pears
Fruit Juice
Milk
Brownies
Thursday, May 4
Chicken Nuggets
Sweet Roll
Beef Stroganoff over Rice
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Mandarin Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
Friday, May 5
Soft Shell Taco
Chicken Fajita
Salsa Cup
Refried Beans
Broccoli w/Cheese
Fresh Orange
Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
New Albany Middle and High School lunch
Monday, May 1
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Pineapple Tidbits
Fruit Juice
Milk
Asst. Pudding
Tuesday, May 2
Pizza
Ham & Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Baby Carrots w/Dip
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Orange
Strawberry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Cookie
Wednesday, May 3
Steak Fingers
Texas Toast
Corn Dog Nuggets
Ham & Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Spicy Fries
Glazed Carrots
Pears
Fruit Juice
Milk
Southern Mud
Thursday, May 4
Chicken Nuggets
Sweet Roll
Ham & Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Mixed Berry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Ice Cream
Friday, May 5
Chicken Fajita
Soft Taco
Parfait
Salsa Cup
Refried Beans
Broccoli w/Cheese
Fresh Orange
Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, May 1
Breakfast Bagel
Apple Frudel
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, May 2
French Toast Stick
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, May 3
Sausage Biscuit
Breakfast Breads
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, May 4
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, May 5
Biscuit and Gravy
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, May 1
Pizza
Chicken Sandwich
Corn
Tossed Salad
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Tuesday, May 2
Corn Dog Nuggets
Chicken Philly
Carrots and Dip
Potato Wedges
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Wednesday, May 3
BBQ Nachos
Hot Dog
Coleslaw
Glazed Carrots
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Thursday, May 4
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Creamed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Friday, May 5
Hamburger
Grilled Cheese
Tater Tots
Baked Beans
Fruit
Juice/Milk
