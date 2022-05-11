New Albany Elementary School

New Albany Middle School

New Albany High School

All meals this week will be manager’s choice.

Union County Schools breakfast

Monday, May 16

Breakfast Burrito

Mini Cinni/Roll

Asst. Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Tuesday, May 17

Bacon Biscuit

Blueberry Bread

Fruit/Gram

Juice/Milk Variety      

Wednesday, May 18

Sausage Biscuit

Cereal/Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

           

Thursday, May 19

Manager’s Choice      

Friday, May 20

Manager’s Choice

Union County Schools lunch

Monday, May 16

Chicken Sandwich

Turkey Sub/Wrap

Vegies w/Dip

Oven Fry Potatoes

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety      

Tuesday, May 17

Meatball Sub

Corn Dog

Baked Beans

Sliced Carrots

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety

Cookies          

Wednesday, May 18

Manager’s Choice      

Thursday, May 19

Manager’s Choice      

Friday, May 20

Manager’s Choice

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus