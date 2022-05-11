A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
New Albany Elementary School
New Albany Middle School
New Albany High School
All meals this week will be manager’s choice.
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, May 16
Breakfast Burrito
Mini Cinni/Roll
Asst. Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, May 17
Bacon Biscuit
Blueberry Bread
Fruit/Gram
Wednesday, May 18
Sausage Biscuit
Cereal/Cereal Bar
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, May 19
Manager’s Choice
Friday, May 20
Manager’s Choice
Union County Schools lunch
Chicken Sandwich
Turkey Sub/Wrap
Vegies w/Dip
Oven Fry Potatoes
Fruit of the Day
Meatball Sub
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Sliced Carrots
Cookies
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lots of sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High around 90F. Winds light and variable..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 11, 2022 @ 10:48 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.