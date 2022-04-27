New Albany Elementary, Middle and High Schools will have same menu

 

Monday, May 2

Corn Dog Nuggets

Cheeseburger

Spicy Potato Wedges

Savory Green Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Sliced Strawberries

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, May 3

Hamburger Steak with Gravy

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Diced Potatoes

Green Peas

Fresh Oranges

Sliced Strawberries

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, May 4

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Corn on the Cob

Fresh Apples

Chilled Peaches

Rice Krispie Bar

Thursday, May 5

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, May 6

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Chilled Peaches

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

 

Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, May 2

Breakfast Burrito

Mini Cinni/Roll

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Tuesday, May 3

Bacon Biscuit

Blueberry Bread

Fruit/Gram

Juice/Milk Variety    

Wednesday, May 4

Sausage Biscuit

Cereal/Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Thursday, May 5

Pancake on a Stick

Mini Cinni/Roll

Applesauce/Gram

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Friday, May 6

Manager’s Choice

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, May 2

Pizza

Chicken Sandwich

Whole Kernel Corn

Broccoli w/Cheese

Pudding Cup

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety    

Tuesday, May 3

BBQ Sandwich

Corndog Nuggets

Baked Beans

Creamy Coleslaw

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety    

Wednesday, May 4

Manager’s Choice   

Thursday, May 5

Chicken Nuggets

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Sweet Roll

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety

           

Friday, May 6

Hamburger

Turkey/Cheese Sub

Potato Wedges

Sliced Carrots

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

 

lynn.west@journalinc.com

