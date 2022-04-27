A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
New Albany Elementary, Middle and High Schools will have same menu
Monday, May 2
Corn Dog Nuggets
Cheeseburger
Spicy Potato Wedges
Savory Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, May 3
Hamburger Steak with Gravy
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Diced Potatoes
Green Peas
Fresh Oranges
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, May 4
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Baked Beans
Corn on the Cob
Fresh Apples
Chilled Peaches
Rice Krispie Bar
Thursday, May 5
Chicken Nuggets
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, May 6
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese Sub with chips
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Whole Kernel Corn
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Mixed Berries
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)
Union County Schools breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Bacon Biscuit
Blueberry Bread
Fruit/Gram
Sausage Biscuit
Cereal/Cereal Bar
Juice/Milk Variety
Pancake on a Stick
Applesauce/Gram
Manager’s Choice
Union County Schools lunch
Pizza
Chicken Sandwich
Broccoli w/Cheese
Pudding Cup
Fruit of the Day
BBQ Sandwich
Corndog Nuggets
Creamy Coleslaw
Manager’s Choice
Green Beans
Sweet Roll
Hamburger
Turkey/Cheese Sub
Potato Wedges
Sliced Carrots
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 10:06 am
