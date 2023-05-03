A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, May 8
Breakfast Pizza, Breakfast Bread, Assorted Cereal, Fruit of Day, Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, May 9
Cheese Toast, Mini Cinni/Roll, Assorted Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, May 10
Sausage Biscuit, Scrambled Egg, Assorted Cereal, Fruit of Day, Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, May 11
Waffle or Pancakes, Breakfast Bread, Yogurt Parfait, Fruit Cup, Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, May 12
Manager’s Choice
Union County Schools lunch
Manager’s Choice, Fruit, Juice/Milk
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Corn Dog, Cheeseburger, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Sliced Carrots, Peach Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Assorted Pudding
Spaghetti, Steak Fingers, Texas Toast, Side Salad w/Dressing, Corn on the Cob, Strawberry Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Jell-O w/Topping
BBQ Nachos, Hot Dog, Baked Beans, Steamed Broccoli, Creamy Coleslaw, Mandarin Fruit Cup, Fresh Apple, Fruit Juice, Milk, Rice Krispie Treat
Chicken Tenders, Sweet Roll, Turkey and Cheese Hoagie, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Orange, Diced Pears, Fruit Juice, Milk, Sugar Cookie
Relay For Life, Sack Lunch
New Albany Middle and High School lunch
Hamburger Steak, Cornbread, Ham and Cheese w/Chips, Chef Salad, Turnip Greens, Yam Patty, Fresh Apple, Strawberry Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, May 9
BBQ Nachos, Ham and Cheese w/Chips, Chef Salad, Baked Beans, Steamed Broccoli, Mixed Berry Cup, Fresh Apple, Fruit Juice, Milk, Banana Pudding
Chicken Tenders, Sweet Roll, Ham and Cheese w/Chips, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Orange, Diced Pears, Fruit Juice, Milk, Ice Cream
Pizza, Ham and Cheese w/Chips, Parfait, Baby Carrots w/Dip, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Orange, Strawberry Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Frozen Fruit Cup
