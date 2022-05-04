New Albany Elementary, Middle and High School

 

Monday, May 9

Bacon Cheeseburger

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Sliced Strawberries

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, May 10

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Pinto Beans

Fresh Oranges

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, May 11

Hot Dogs

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tater Tots

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Sliced Strawberries

Brownies

Thursday, May 12

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Oranges

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, May 13

Cheese Pizza

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Baked Beans

Fresh Apples

Sugar Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, May 9

Breakfast Bagel/ Pizza

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Tuesday, May 10

French Toast Sticks

Apple Frudel

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety    

Wednesday, May 11

Sausage Biscuit

Cereal/Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

              

Thursday, May 12

Mini Waffle

Donuts

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Friday, May 13

Manager’s Choice

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, May 9

Rib Patty Sandwich

Hot Dog

Creamy Coleslaw

Sweet Potato Fry

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety

Tuesday, May 10

Pizza

Beef Taco/Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Tossed Salad

Refried Beans

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety

Wednesday, May 11

Manager’s Choice

Thursday, May 12

Chicken Tenders

Pork Roast w/Gravy

Cream Potatoes Green Beans

Roll

Fruit of the Day

Juice/Milk Variety    

Friday, May 13

Cheeseburger

Pig in a Blanket

Potato Wedges

Veggies w/Dip

Pudding Cup

Fruit of Day

Juice/Milk Variety

(Menu subject to change due to availability of product)

