New Albany Elementary, Middle and High School
Monday, May 9
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, May 10
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chef Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Pinto Beans
Fresh Oranges
Sugar Cookie
Wednesday, May 11
Hot Dogs
Tater Tots
Cheesy Broccoli
Brownies
Thursday, May 12
Chicken Tenders
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, May 13
Cheese Pizza
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Baked Beans
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)
Union County Schools breakfast
Breakfast Bagel/ Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
French Toast Sticks
Apple Frudel
Sausage Biscuit
Cereal/Cereal Bar
Juice/Milk Variety
Mini Waffle
Donuts
Manager’s Choice
Union County Schools lunch
Rib Patty Sandwich
Hot Dog
Creamy Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fry
Fruit of the Day
Pizza
Beef Taco/Chips
Tossed Salad
Refried Beans
Pork Roast w/Gravy
Cream Potatoes Green Beans
Roll
Cheeseburger
Pig in a Blanket
Potato Wedges
Veggies w/Dip
Pudding Cup
Fruit of Day
(Menu subject to change due to availability of product)
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 10:01 am
