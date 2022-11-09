A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Nov. 14
Chicken Nuggets
Biscuit
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Flavored Raisins
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Beef Taco
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Brown Rice
Refried Beans
Lemon Glazed Carrots
Salsa
Fresh Apple
Fruit Juice
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Hamburger
Spicy Fries
Lima Beans
Peach Cup
Fresh Orange
Chocolate Pudding
Thursday, Nov. 17
Dressing Supreme
Sweet Roll
Yam Pattie
Brown Gravy
Fresh Fruit
Frozen Fruit Juice
Friday, Nov. 18
Manager’s Choice
New Albany Middle School and High School
Breaded Chicken Sandwich/Chips
Tater Tots
Baby Carrots w/Dip
Sweet Potato Casserole
Giblet Gravy
Union County Schools breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Juice/Milk Variety
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Applesauce
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Fruit of the Day
Union County Schools lunch
Boneless Chick Wing
Cheeseburger
Ranch-Style Beans
Stromboli
Corn Dog
Corn
Tossed Salad
Fruit Cup
Taco Soup/Chips
Chicken Sandwich
Veggie w/ Dip
French Fry
Turkey and Dressing
Baked Ham
Sweet Potatoes
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Currently in New Albany
