New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Nov. 28
Hamburger
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Spicy Fries
Lima Beans
Strawberry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Spaghetti
Texas Toast
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Gelatin w/Topping
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Vegetable Beef Soup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Steak Fingers
Tossed Salad
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit Juice
Fruit Cup
Milk
Banana Pudding
Thursday, Dec. 1
Chicken Tenders
Sweet Roll
Meatball Hoagie
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Peach Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Sugar Cookie
Friday, Dec. 2
Pepperoni Pizza
Ham and Cheese Bun
Tossed Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Berry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
New Albany Middle and High Schools
Monday, Nov. 28
Hamburger
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Spicy Fries
Lima Beans
Strawberry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 29
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Applesauce
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Gelatin w/Topping
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Vegetable Beef Soup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad
Mixed Vegetables
Fruit Juice
Fruit Cup
Milk
Banana Pudding
Thursday, Dec. 1
Chicken Tenders
Sweet Roll
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Peach Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Sugar Cookie
Friday, Dec. 2
Pepperoni Pizza
Ham and Cheese Bun
Parfait
Tossed Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Berry Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Nov. 28
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Dec. 1
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Dec. 2
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Nov. 28
Pizza
Chicken Philly
Whole Kernel Corn
English Peas
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Nov. 29
BBQ Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fry
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Cookie
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Potato Soup w/Grilled Cheese
Hot Dog
Tossed Salad
Glazed Carrots
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Dec. 1
Chicken Nuggets
Country Fried Steak and Gravy
Cream Potatoes
Green Bean
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Dec. 2
Hamburger
Corndog
French Fry
Baked Beans
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.