Monday, Nov. 29

Chili Dog

Hot Dogs

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Tater Tots

Green Peas

Chilled Peach Slices

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Wrap

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Green Peas

Mandarin Fruit Cup

Brownies

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Chili with Grilled Cheese

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Italian Sliced Carrots

Tater Tots

Fruit Cup

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Dec. 2

Chicken Tenders

Sun Butter and Jelly

Sandwich

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Vanilla Pudding

Friday, Dec. 3

Cheeseburger

Corn Dog nuggets

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Orange Smiles

Chocolate Chip Cookie

New Albany Middle and High Schools

Monday, Nov. 29

BBQ Chicken Chunks

Chicken Chunks with Honey BBQ

Yeast Roll

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Baked Beans

Corn on the Cob

Applesauce

Ranch Dressing

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Chicken Spaghetti

Texas Toast

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Green Peas

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Vegetable Beef Soup

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Wrap

Chef Salad

Italian Sliced Carrots

Black-Eyed Peas

Fruit Cup

Vanilla Pudding

Thursday, Dec. 2

Chicken Nuggets

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

 Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Cheesy Broccoli

Fruit Cocktail

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Dec. 3

Pizza Variety

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Chips

Black-Eyed Peas

Whole Kernel Corn

Chilled Peach Slices

 Chocolate Pudding

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal. Menus are subject to change due to availability of product.)

 

Union County Schools Breakfast

Monday, Nov. 29

Mini Pancakes/Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

French Toast Sticks

Cheese Toast

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

                         

Thursday, Dec. 2

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Bread

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Dec. 3

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereals

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Union County Schools Lunch

Monday, Nov. 29

BBQ Sandwich

Chicken Nacho w/Salsa

Whole Kernel Corn

Kidney Beans

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Stromboli

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Sweet Peas

Tossed Salad

Fresh Fruit

Jell-O

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Chili with Crackers

Hot Dogs

Veggies with Dip

Tater Tots

Fresh Fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Thursday, Dec. 2

Chicken Tenders

Meatloaf

Sweet Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Dec. 3

Hamburger/Trimmings

Steak Fingers

Baked Beans

Potato Wedges

Fresh Fruit

Ice Cream

Fruit Juice and Milk

(Menus subject to change based on availability of product)

