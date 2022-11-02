New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Nov. 7
Cheeseburger
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Spicy Fries
Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh Orange
Fruit Juice
Milk
Vanilla Pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Chicken Alfredo
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Mozzarella Sticks
Quick Baked Potato
Tossed Salad
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin w/Whipped Topping
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Corn Dog Nuggets
Ham and Cheese Bun
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Peach Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Brownies
Thursday, Nov. 10
Chicken Nuggets
Sweet Roll
Turkey and Cheese Bun
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
Friday, Nov. 11
Pepperoni Pizza
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Pinto Beans
Mixed Veg
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Pudding
New Albany Elementary and High School lunch
Monday, Nov. 7
Cheeseburger
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Spicy Fries
Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh Orange
Fruit Juice
Milk
Vanilla Pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Chicken Alfredo
Ham and Cheese Wrap /Chips
Chef Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Quick Baked Potato
Tossed Salad
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Gelatin w/Whipped Topping
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Corn Dog Nuggets
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Peach Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Brownies
Thursday, Nov. 10
Chicken Nuggets
Sweet Roll
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Fruit Juice
Milk
Frozen Fruit Cup
Friday, Nov. 11
Pepperoni Pizza
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Parfait
Pinto Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice
Milk
Cookies
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Nov. 7
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Nov. 10
Mini Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/ Gram
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Nov. 11
Sausage Biscuit
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Nov. 7
Hamburger
Meatball Hoagie
Tossed Salad
French Fry
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Meatloaf
Country Fried Steak
Whole Kernel Corn
Purple Hull Peas
Cornbread/Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Spaghetti
Pizza
Broccoli
Tossed Salad
Garlic Bread
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Nov. 10
Chicken Tenders
Steak Fingers
Mashed Potato
Green Beans
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Nov. 11
BBQ Sandwich
Pig in a Blanket
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
