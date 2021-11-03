School menus for Nov. 8-12
Union County Schools Breakfast
Monday, Nov. 8
Breakfast Pizza
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cocktail
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Nov. 9
French Toast Sticks
Cheese Toast
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Nov. 11
Mini Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Applesauce and Graham Cracker
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Nov. 12
Chicken Biscuit
Toaster Pastry
Assorted Cereals
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Union County Schools Lunch
Monday, Nov. 8
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Cheesy Potatoes
Pineapple Tidbits
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday Nov. 9
Baked Ham
Meatloaf
Seasoned Cabbage
Black Eyed Peas
Cornbread
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Vegetable Soup/Grilled Cheese
Ham Sandwich
Veggies w/ Dip
Chips
Fresh Banana
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Nov. 11
Chicken Tenders
CF Steak
Sweet Roll
Mashed Potato w/ Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Apple
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Nov. 12
Hamburger/Trimmings
Corn Dog Nuggets
Whole Kernel Corn
Tossed Salad
Diced Pear Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Nov. 8
Chili Dog
Hot Dogs
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Tropical Fruit
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday Nov. 9
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
Chicken Fajitas
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Fresh Bananas
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Beef Ravioli with Breadsticks
Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Corn on the Cob
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Nov. 11
Chicken Tenders
Yeast roll
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Nov. 12
Cheeseburger
Turkey and Cheese on Bun
Crinkle Cut Fries
Baked Beans
Chilled Peach Slices
Chocolate Chip Cookie
New Albany Middle School and High School
Monday, Nov. 8
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Tater Tots
Chilled Peach Slices
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Tuesday Nov. 9
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mexicali Corn
Refried Beans
Fresh Bananas
Strawberry Gelatin
Chocolate Chip Muffin Loaf
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Cheesey Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Corn on the Cob
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fresh Applies
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Nov. 11
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Nov. 12
Cheese Pizza
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Cheesy Broccoli
Whole Kernel Corn
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Menus may change due to shipping and supply issues)