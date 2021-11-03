School menus for Nov. 8-12

 

Union County Schools Breakfast

 

Monday, Nov. 8

Breakfast Pizza

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Tuesday, Nov. 9

French Toast Sticks

Cheese Toast

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

     

Thursday, Nov. 11

Mini Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

     

Friday, Nov. 12

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereals

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Union County Schools Lunch

 

Monday, Nov. 8

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

Creamy Coleslaw

Cheesy Potatoes

Pineapple Tidbits

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Tuesday Nov. 9

Baked Ham

Meatloaf

Seasoned Cabbage

Black Eyed Peas

Cornbread

Chilled Peach Slices

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Vegetable Soup/Grilled Cheese

Ham Sandwich

Veggies w/ Dip

Chips

Fresh Banana

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fruit Juice and Milk

     

Thursday, Nov. 11

Chicken Tenders

CF Steak

Sweet Roll

Mashed Potato w/ Gravy

Green Beans

Fresh Apple

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Friday, Nov. 12

Hamburger/Trimmings

Corn Dog Nuggets

Whole Kernel Corn

Tossed Salad

Diced Pear Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Nov. 8

Chili Dog

Hot Dogs

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Tropical Fruit

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday Nov. 9

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

Chicken Fajitas

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Fresh Bananas

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Beef Ravioli with Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Corn on the Cob

Tossed Salad with Dressing

 Fresh Apples

 Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Nov. 11

Chicken Tenders

Yeast roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Nov. 12

Cheeseburger

Turkey and Cheese on Bun

Crinkle Cut Fries

Baked Beans

Chilled Peach Slices

Chocolate Chip Cookie

New Albany Middle School and High School

 

Monday, Nov. 8

Bacon Cheeseburger

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Tater Tots

Chilled Peach Slices

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday Nov. 9

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mexicali Corn

Refried Beans

Fresh Bananas

Strawberry Gelatin

Chocolate Chip Muffin Loaf

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Cheesey Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Corn on the Cob

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Fresh Applies

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Nov. 11

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Nov. 12

Cheese Pizza

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Cheesy Broccoli

Whole Kernel Corn

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)

(Menus may change due to shipping and supply issues)

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus