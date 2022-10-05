New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Oct. 10
Fall Break
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Beef Taco w/Soft Shell
Chicken Breaded Cutlet Sandwich
Refried Beans
Carrot Raisin Salad
Brown Rice
Salsa, Portion
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Chili Cheese Corn Chips
Fruit & Yogurt Salad
Baked Straight Fries
Tomatoes & Carrots w/Dip
Applesauce
Assorted Fruit Juice
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Thursday, Oct. 13
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Enriched Roll
Turkey & Cheese/Bun
Mashed Potatoes w/Cheese
Cut Green Beans
Peaches
Assorted Fruit Juice
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
Sugar Cookie
Friday, Oct. 14
French Bread Pizza, Cheese
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Yellow Corn
Celery Sticks with Dip
Fresh Strawberries
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Garden Salad w/Dressing
New Albany Middle School and High School
Monday, Oct. 10
Fall Break
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Beef Taco w/Soft Shell
Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
Chef Salad
Saltine Crackers
Brown Rice
Refried Beans
Carrot Raisin Salad
Salsa
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk – Variety
Wednesday, Oct. 12
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
Fruit & Yogurt Salad
Graham Crackers
Baked Beans
Creamy Coleslaw
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Vanilla Pudding
Thursday, Oct. 13
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Enriched Roll
Turkey & Cheese /Bun
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes w/Cheese
Cut Green Beans
Peaches
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk – Variety
Friday, Oct. 14
Frence Bread Pizza, Cheese
Yogurt Parfait
Graham Crackers
Whole Kernel Corn
Celery Sticks with Dip
Fresh Strawberries
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Oct. 10
Columbus Day
No school
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Oct. 13
Mini Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/Graham Crackers
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Oct. 14
Sausage Biscuit
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Oct. 10
Columbus Day
No school
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Boneless Chicken Wing
Taco Salad
Veggies w/Dip
Ranch Style Beans
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Stromboli
Corn Dog
Corn
Tossed Salad
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Oct. 13
Chicken Tenders
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Sweet Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Oct. 14
BBQ Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
