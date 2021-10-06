New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Oct. 11
Holiday
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
Chicken Fajitas
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Fresh Bananas
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Turkey and Cheese Sliders
Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Corn on the Cob
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Oct. 14
Chicken Tenders
Beef Ravioli with Breadsticks
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Oct. 15
Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheeses Sliders
Crinkle Cut Fries
Baked Beans
Chilled Peach slices
Chocolate Chip Cookie
New Albany Middle School
Monday, Oct. 11
Holiday
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Beef Taco with Soft tortilla
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Fresh Bananas
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Turkey and Cheese Sliders
Chef Salad
Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Corn on the Cob
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fresh Applies
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Oct. 14
Chicken Tenders
Cher Salad
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Oct. 15
Cheese Pizza
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
New Albany High School
Monday, Oct. 11
Holiday
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Fresh Bananas
Assorted Fruit Juices
Strawberry Gelatin
Chocolate Chip Muffin Loaf
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce
Corn on the Cob
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Oct. 14
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Ice Cream Cup Variety
Friday, Oct. 15
Cheese Pizza
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk, Fat-Free Milk available with every meal)
Union County Schools
Breakfast
Monday, Oct. 11
Columbus Day
No School
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinnis Buns
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 14
Sausage Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinnis Buns
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 15
Sausage Biscuit
Toaster Pastry
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Lunch
Monday, Oct. 11
Columbus Day
No School
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Boneless Wings
Corn Dog Nuggets
French Fries
Baby Carrots w/ Dip
Pudding Cup
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Chili and Crackers
Hot Dog
Tater Tots
Tossed Salad
Fresh Apple
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 14
Chicken Tenders
Spaghetti
Garlic Bread
Mashed Potatoes
Corn
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 15
Cheeseburger with Trimmings
Managers Choice
Baked Beans
Tossed Salad
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk