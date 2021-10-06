New Albany Elementary School

Monday, Oct. 11

Holiday

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

Chicken Fajitas

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Fresh Bananas

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Turkey and Cheese Sliders

Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Corn on the Cob

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Oct. 14

Chicken Tenders

Beef Ravioli with Breadsticks

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Oct. 15

Cheeseburger

Ham and Cheeses Sliders

Crinkle Cut Fries

Baked Beans

Chilled Peach slices

Chocolate Chip Cookie

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, Oct. 11

Holiday

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Beef Taco with Soft tortilla

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Fresh Bananas

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Turkey and Cheese Sliders

Chef Salad

Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara  Sauce

Corn on the Cob

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Fresh Applies

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Oct. 14

Chicken Tenders

Cher Salad

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Oct. 15

Cheese Pizza

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Creamy Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Monday, Oct. 11

Holiday

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Fresh Bananas

Assorted Fruit Juices

Strawberry Gelatin

Chocolate Chip Muffin Loaf

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Cheesy Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Corn on the Cob

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Oct. 14

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Oct. 15

Cheese Pizza

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Creamy Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Sugar Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk, Fat-Free Milk available with every meal)

Union County Schools

 

Breakfast

 

Monday, Oct. 11

Columbus Day

No School        

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Bacon Biscuit

Mini Cinnis Buns

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Oct. 14

Sausage Pancake on a Stick

Mini Cinnis Buns

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Oct. 15

Sausage Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Lunch

 

Monday, Oct. 11

Columbus Day

No School        

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Boneless Wings

Corn Dog Nuggets

French Fries

Baby Carrots w/ Dip

Pudding Cup

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Chili and Crackers

Hot Dog

Tater Tots

Tossed Salad

Fresh Apple

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Oct. 14

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Garlic Bread

Mashed Potatoes

Corn

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

Friday, Oct. 15

Cheeseburger with Trimmings

Managers Choice

Baked Beans

Tossed Salad

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

