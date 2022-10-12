New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Oct. 17
Hamburger
Turkey & Cheese/Bun
Baked Spicy Fries
Dried Lima Beans
Peaches
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Cheesy Chicken Over Rice
Corn Dog Nuggets
Glazed Carrots
Corn on Cob
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Vegetable Beef Soup
Grill Cheese Sandwich
Fajita Chicken Wrap
Baked Potato Rounds
Carrot/Peppers/Broccoli
Strawberries
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Banana Pudding
Thursday, Oct. 20
Baked Chicken Nuggets
Enriched Roll
Chicken Tenders Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade Brown Gravy
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Fresh Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Chocolate Pudding
Friday, Oct. 21
Whole Grain Pepperoni Pizza Wedge
Ham & Cheese on Bun
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Fruit Cup
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
MILK - Variety
Cereal Rice Treat Bar
New Albany Middle School and High School
Monday, Oct. 17
Hamburger
Turkey & Cheese/Bun
Baked Spicy Fries
Dried Lima Beans
Peaches
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Chicken with Alfredo Sauce
Ham & Cheese on Bun
Chef Salad
Saltine Crackers
Glazed Carrots
Corn on Cob
Fresh Oranges
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Vegetable Beef Soup
Grill Cheese Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Chef Salad
Saltine Crackers
Spice Blend Baked Beans
Baked Potato Rounds
Strawberries
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Banana Pudding
Thursday, Oct. 20
Baked Chicken Nuggets
Enriched Roll
Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
Chicken Tenders Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade Brown Gravy
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Fresh Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Cereal Rice Treat Bar
Friday, Oct. 21
Whole Grain Pepperoni Pizza Wedge
Ham & Cheese on Bun
Yogurt Parfait
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Whole Kernel Corn
Fruit Cup
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
MILK - Variety
Assorted Pudding Cups
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Oct. 17
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Oct. 20
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Oct. 21
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Oct. 17
Pizza
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Whole Kernel Corn
English Peas
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Fish Sandwich
Hot Dog
Creamy Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fry
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Cookie
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Chicken Sandwich
American Sub
Sandwich Trimmings
Veggie w/Dip
Chips
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Oct. 20
Chicken Nuggets
Chef Salad
Cream Potatoes
Green Bean
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Oct. 21
Hamburger w/Trimmings
Corndog
French Fry
Baked Beans
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
